Lt. Col. Orlando Bandeira died Monday in Israel in a non-combat-related incident. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Marisol Walker/U.S. Army/UPI

March 7 (UPI) -- An Army lieutenant colonel serving at the U.S. Embassy in Israel died earlier this week, the Pentagon announced Thursday. Lt. Col. Orlando Bandeira, 54, of Tampa, Fla., served as security staff for the Department of State at the U.S. facility in Jerusalem. He died Monday "as a result of a non-combat-related incident" the Pentagon said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation, it said.

No information about Bandeira's passing was immediately made available. UPI has contacted the U.S. Army for comment.

Bandeira was assigned to the 3rd Brigade, 94th Training Division in Indianapolis, Ind.

"We lost a member of our Army Reserve family," Army Col. David Minaschek, commander of the 3rd Brigade, 94th Training Division, said in a statement to military-focused online publication Task & Purpose.

"We share in the sorrow felt by his loved ones, and must not forget the valuable contribution Ltc. Orlando Bandeira made to his country and the impact he left on our organization."