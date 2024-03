Aldi said Thursday it will add 800 stores nationwide by 2028. The company also announced successful completion of it deal to buy Southeastern Grocers with it Winn-Dixie and Harvey branded supermarkets. Photo courtesy of Aldi

March 7 (UPI) -- Aldi said Thursday it plans to add 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028, and also announced its completed acquisition of Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets. "Our growth is fueled by our customers, and they are asking for more Aldi stores in their neighborhoods nationwide," Chief Executive Officer Jason Hart in a statement. "With up to 40% savings on groceries, new customers are inspired to try us out, and existing customers keep coming back." Advertisement

To expand, Aldi said it will invest more than $9 billion in the next five years. The expansion will add nearly 330 stores across the Northeast and Midwest, as well as southern California and Arizona.

The discount grocer has added hundreds of stores per year across the country for more than a decade, according to Hart.

By buying Southeastern Grocers with its Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores, Aldi's expansion in the southeast is strengthened and supported, Hart said.

Many of the Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores will transition to the Aldi format over the next several years. But a significant number of those stores will retain their branding.

"With a long history of serving the Southeast, our steadfast commitment to helping our customers stretch their hard-earned dollars has remained a constant priority," Southeastern Grocers President and CEO Anthony Hucker said in a statement.