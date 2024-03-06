Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 6, 2024 / 2:49 PM

New York governor to deploy 750 National Guard troops for NYC subway security

By Doug Cunningham
According to New York City police data, 388 major crimes have been committed in the New York City subway system (pictured in 2020) this year, a 13% rise from the year before. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan that includes deploying 750 National Guard troops to strengthen security on New York City subways. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | According to New York City police data, 388 major crimes have been committed in the New York City subway system (pictured in 2020) this year, a 13% rise from the year before. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan that includes deploying 750 National Guard troops to strengthen security on New York City subways. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday announced a five-point subway security plan that includes deploying 750 National Guard troops to strengthen security on New York City subways.

Hochul will send 750 National Guard members and 250 New York State Police and MTA Police Department personnel to help conduct bag-inspection security checks at heavily traveled stations.

Advertisement

Hochul also introduced a bill to ban people convicted of assault within the transit system from being allowed to use it.

She has directed the MTA to speed up security camera installations throughout New York's subway system, adding new cameras to protect conductor cabins.

Related

Hochul also is convening the New Subway Violence Strategic Partnership to improve the coordination between state, NYPD and district attorneys on subway security.

And she will expand the existing Subway Outreach Initiative.

"My five-point plan will rid our subways of violent offenders and protect all commuters and transit workers," Hochul said in a statement. "I am sending a message to all New Yorkers: I will not stop working to keep you safe and restore your peace of mind whenever you walk through those turnstiles."

There have been at least 97 subway assaults in 2023 and there were three murders in city subways this year.

Advertisement

In one of the assaults, MTA conductor Alton Scott's neck was slashed when he stuck his head out of the conductor's window at the Bedford-Stuyvesant station at Rockaway Ave.

According to police department data, 388 major crimes have been committed in the New York City subway system this year, a 13% rise from the year before.

"Deploying troops to the subway will unfortunately increase the perception of crime," said transit group Riders Alliance spokesperson Danny Pearlstein.

Perception aside, actual crime incidents on New York City subways have filled many news reports lately.

Police Tuesday arrested Milton Hamlin, an alleged anti-gay bigot, in the box-cutter attack against a 27-year-old gay man traveling on the subway to Penn Station with his husband.

According to police, Hamlin shouted homophobic obscenities before cutting the victim.

On Feb. 27, three suspects in the shooting death of a Bronx subway rider Alfredo William Alvarez were arrested.

Earlier in February, one person was killed and five wounded at the Mount Eden Avenue subway station when two groups of young people clashed.

And in November a man opened fire at the Times Square station in an attempt to interrupt an alleged robbery attempt. The alleged robber, Matthew Roesch, was arrested and no one was injured.

Advertisement

The man who fired the gun left before police arrived.

Latest Headlines

Nikki Haley, first woman to win GOP primaries, suspends presidential run
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nikki Haley, first woman to win GOP primaries, suspends presidential run
March 6 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday, challenging Donald Trump to win over her supporters. President Joe Biden commended her "courage."
VA joins 4+1 Commitment to help military spouses, families with employment
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
VA joins 4+1 Commitment to help military spouses, families with employment
March 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday announced its participation in the voluntary 4+1 Commitment that is designed to help military spouses overcome unemployment barriers.
Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips ends long-shot bid for White House, endorses Biden
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips ends long-shot bid for White House, endorses Biden
March 6 (UPI) -- After more than a dozen overwhelming primary losses to President Joe Biden, Dean Phillips endorsed the president Wednesday, ending the long-shot primary challenge.
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
March 6 (UPI) -- A defense attorney in the Georgia election subversion case against Donald Trump testified Wednesday before a state Senate committee probing misconduct allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
House committee investigating Harvard anti-Semitism calls documents from university 'useless'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House committee investigating Harvard anti-Semitism calls documents from university 'useless'
March 6 (UPI) -- The head of the House Education and Workforce Committee on Wednesday criticized Harvard for failing to abide by subpoenas related to an investigation into anti-Semitism on its campus.
Sen. Mitch McConnell endorses Donald Trump for president in 2024
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Mitch McConnell endorses Donald Trump for president in 2024
March 6 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday endorsed Donald Trump for president.
ADP: U.S. private payrolls rose by 140,000 in February
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ADP: U.S. private payrolls rose by 140,000 in February
March 6 (UPI) -- The private sector created 140,000 jobs in February, according to the new ADP National Employment Report issued Wednesday, more than in January but just missing predictions by Wall Street.
Hemp milk market expected to boom by 2032
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hemp milk market expected to boom by 2032
March 6 (UPI) -- Produced by blending water and industrial hemp seeds, hemp milk is enjoying an increased popularity over the last five years thanks to changing tastes and sustainable farming practices.
Powell tells House rate cuts won't come without confidence inflation is near 2%
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Powell tells House rate cuts won't come without confidence inflation is near 2%
March 6 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the House Finance Committee Wednesday that it was still too early for the central bank to consider interest rate cuts.
Democrat Adam Schiff, Republican Steve Garvey to face off for California's Senate seat
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Democrat Adam Schiff, Republican Steve Garvey to face off for California's Senate seat
March 6 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Republican Steve Garvey will face each other in California's November Senate race as they seek to fill late Sen. Diane Feinstein's seat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement