Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 5, 2024 / 4:47 PM / Updated at 3:10 AM

No winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions; jackpot balloons to $687 million

By Patrick Hilsman & Darryl Coote
An NYC store display announces the news that the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has reached $650 million. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | An NYC store display announces the news that the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has reached $650 million. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- No ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's $650 million Mega Millions jackpot, the lotto said.

Tuesday night's draw pulled white balls 2, 49, 50, 61 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 14.

Advertisement

With no winner, Friday's estimated jackpot balloons to $687 million, which, if claimed, would be the sixth largest Mega Millions prize ever, it said.

"Only the game's five jackpots exceeding $1 billion have been higher," Mega Millions said in a statement.

For whoever might become a lucky winner, the jackpot can be claimed in installments or in a single payment, known as "cash value."

During last Friday's drawing, no ticket matched the winning numbers of 15, 33, 37, 55 61, and 24 for the Mega Ball.

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was in December, when a ticket purchased in California won the $395 million prize.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Super Tuesday: Biden, Trump win big; Haley takes Vermont
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Super Tuesday: Biden, Trump win big; Haley takes Vermont
March 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has won primaries in 11 states and is leading across several more on Super Tuesday while Nikki Haley won a tight race in Vermont.
U.S. Marines commandant resumes full duties following heart surgery
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Marines commandant resumes full duties following heart surgery
March 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Marines Corps Gen. Eric Smith has returned to full duty as commandant after suffering a heart attack in late October and undergoing open heart surgery in January, the corps said.
Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
March 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is demanding a new trial in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation case, or a significant reduction in the $83.3 million in damages awarded by the jury, according to a court filing Tuesday.
Florida man indicted for threatening Muslim civil rights organization
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida man indicted for threatening Muslim civil rights organization
March 5 (UPI) -- A Florida man has been indicted on charges of threatening to kill members of a Michigan Muslim civil rights organization almost two months after he was arrested for threatening to murder Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell.
U.S. blacklists two people, three companies linked to commercial spyware
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. blacklists two people, three companies linked to commercial spyware
March 5 (UPI) -- The United States has announced sanctions against two people and five entities linked to a commercial spyware consortium, as the Biden administration continues to target the misuse of this growing security threat.
State Department announces 'Best Practices' to retrieve Nazi-looted art
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
State Department announces 'Best Practices' to retrieve Nazi-looted art
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced a plan Tuesday called Best Practices to help Holocaust survivors and their families retrieve Nazi-looted art, stolen during World War II.
New Jersey's Bob Menendez, wife, now face 16 new corruption charges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New Jersey's Bob Menendez, wife, now face 16 new corruption charges
March 5 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife faced 16 new allegations of obstruction in charges filed Tuesday in New York.
Dartmouth University basketball team votes to unionize
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dartmouth University basketball team votes to unionize
March 5 (UPI) -- The mens basketball team at the New Hampshire-based Dartmouth University on Tuesday voted to unionize in a 13-2 vote, becoming the first college sports team to form a union.
Liberty University fined record $14 million for campus safety violations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Liberty University fined record $14 million for campus safety violations
March 5 (UPI) -- Liberty University, a private Christian school in Virginia, has been hit with a record $14 million fine for failing to report campus crime, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday.
Jury selection begins in trial for father of Oxford, Mich., school shooter Ethan Crumbley
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jury selection begins in trial for father of Oxford, Mich., school shooter Ethan Crumbley
March 5 (UPI) -- Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday through Wednesday in the manslaughter trial for the father of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement