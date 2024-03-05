No winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions; jackpot balloons to $687 million

1 of 2 | An NYC store display announces the news that the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has reached $650 million. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- No ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's $650 million Mega Millions jackpot, the lotto said. Tuesday night's draw pulled white balls 2, 49, 50, 61 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 14. Advertisement

With no winner, Friday's estimated jackpot balloons to $687 million, which, if claimed, would be the sixth largest Mega Millions prize ever, it said.

"Only the game's five jackpots exceeding $1 billion have been higher," Mega Millions said in a statement.

For whoever might become a lucky winner, the jackpot can be claimed in installments or in a single payment, known as "cash value."

During last Friday's drawing, no ticket matched the winning numbers of 15, 33, 37, 55 61, and 24 for the Mega Ball.

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was in December, when a ticket purchased in California won the $395 million prize.