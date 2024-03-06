Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 6, 2024 / 4:16 PM

Former Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler won't be charged over sex video

By Doug Cunningham

March 6 (UPI) -- Florida's State Attorney's Office said Wednesday it has decided not to criminally charge former Florida Republican Party Chair Christian Ziegler with video voyeurism stemming from an alleged sexual battery.

In January, Sarasota Police said Ziegler wouldn't be charged with sexual battery after a months-long investigation.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said in a memo released Wednesday, "The victim's expressed inability to recall whether she consented to recording the sexual activity along with her inconsistencies pertaining to key details of the event leave the state unable to demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that the video in question was filmed without her knowledge or consent."

The allegations against Ziegler led to his losing his state party chair position. But Ziegler attorney Derek Byrd said in a statement that Ziegler is "relieved to be completely cleared of the false allegations and any criminal wrongdoing."

Related

The accuser told police she had been involved in a sexual relationship with Ziegler and his wife, alleging that Ziegler had assaulted her.

Sarasota police had said the sexual encounter between Ziegler and the female accuser likely was consensual but a video Ziegler made of it could result in the felony charge of video voyeurism if the recording wasn't consensual.

Advertisement

The problem for prosecutors was the victim not being able to recall whether or not she consented to the video recording.

The prosecution memo said, "Inconsistencies in the victim's account appear to be the result of substantial intoxication and trauma that the victim was experiencing, which is corroborated by the accounts of those who interacted and spoke with her in the immediate aftermath of the sexual encounter."

Latest Headlines

'Wicked Tuna' star Charlie 'Griff' Griffin dies during boating trip in Outer Banks
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
'Wicked Tuna' star Charlie 'Griff' Griffin dies during boating trip in Outer Banks
March 6 (UPI) -- The star of National Geographic's reality show Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, Capt. Charlie "Griff" Griffin, was found dead in North Carolina after a boating incident.
$50 million in grant funding will target opioid crisis in rural communities
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
$50 million in grant funding will target opioid crisis in rural communities
March 6 (UPI) -- A nearly $50 million allocation will enable the nation's Rural Opioid Treatment and Recovery Initiative to fund opioid abuse treatment and recovery services in rural communities throughout the nation.
U.S. Postal Service's latest Forever Stamp to feature manatees
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
U.S. Postal Service's latest Forever Stamp to feature manatees
March 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service will release a 'Save Manatees' Forever Stamp at the end of March, the USPS says.
Senators hear ways to have companies curb plastic pollution, other waste
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senators hear ways to have companies curb plastic pollution, other waste
WASHINGTON, March 6 (UPI) -- Senators on Wednesday heard from firms and nonprofits about effective ways to have producers take responsibility for packaging waste goals as they weigh legislation to curb pollution from plastics.
Nikki Haley, first woman to win GOP primaries, suspends presidential run
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Nikki Haley, first woman to win GOP primaries, suspends presidential run
March 6 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday, challenging Donald Trump to win over her supporters. President Joe Biden commended her "courage."
VA joins 4+1 Commitment to help military spouses, families with employment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
VA joins 4+1 Commitment to help military spouses, families with employment
March 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday announced its participation in the voluntary 4+1 Commitment that is designed to help military spouses overcome unemployment barriers.
Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips ends long-shot bid for White House, endorses Biden
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips ends long-shot bid for White House, endorses Biden
March 6 (UPI) -- After more than a dozen overwhelming primary losses to President Joe Biden, Dean Phillips endorsed the president Wednesday, ending the long-shot primary challenge.
New York governor to deploy 750 National Guard troops for NYC subway security
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York governor to deploy 750 National Guard troops for NYC subway security
March 6 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday announced a five-point subway security plan that includes deploying 750 National Guard troops to strengthen security on New York City subways.
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
March 6 (UPI) -- A defense attorney in the Georgia election subversion case against Donald Trump testified Wednesday before a state Senate committee probing misconduct allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
House committee investigating Harvard anti-Semitism calls documents from university 'useless'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House committee investigating Harvard anti-Semitism calls documents from university 'useless'
March 6 (UPI) -- The head of the House Education and Workforce Committee on Wednesday criticized Harvard for failing to abide by subpoenas related to an investigation into anti-Semitism on its campus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement