Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 5, 2024 / 3:29 PM

Labor Department: Pork farm retaliated against employee with severed pig's head

By Patrick Hilsman

March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor asked for an injunction Tuesday against Tennessee-based Tosh Pork LLC for allegedly retaliating against employees.

In one case, an employee found a severed pig head at their workstation, Labor Department officials said.

Advertisement

The department found that the farm had assigned punitive tasks to two employees who had cooperated with an investigation by the department's Wage and Hour Division.

"The department's Wage and Hour Division found that two Tosh Pork workers who provided animal care to the farm's pigs cooperated with division investigators after the workers asked their employer about their pay," the Labor Department said in a press release Tuesday. "After Tosh Pork learned of an initial complaint, the employer tasked one employee with cleaning offices and bathrooms."

Related

The department said Tosh Pork had violated federal law, which prohibits retaliation against workers who report violations or cooperate with investigators.

The Department says Tosh Pork accused employees of cooperating with investigators and tried to pressure them into signing an agreement stating that they would not discuss wages with other employees.

"Investigators also learned another worker, who had also asked about their wages, was called to meet with the farm's management and threatened with termination," the Labor Department said. "Returning to their workstation, they found a severed pig's head."

Advertisement

The Labor Department found that workers were owed $39,375 in unpaid wages.

The Labor Department's Atlanta Regional Solicitor Tremelle Howard said the company's "appalling actions and clear attempts to intimidate and retaliate against its employees will not be tolerated."

The department also fined Tosh Pork $36,731 in civil penalties.

"Any worker who wishes to share concerns about their workplace with our trained professionals should know that they can do so without fear of being fired or discriminated against at their workplace," said Tennessee Wage and Hour Division District Director Lisa Kelly.

Latest Headlines

Half million users hit by Meta outage on Facebook, Instagram platforms
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Half million users hit by Meta outage on Facebook, Instagram platforms
March 5 (UPI) -- Users on the three platforms owned by social media giant Meta on Tuesday experienced an hours-long glitch in what was Meta's second major technical mishap in nearly three years.
Jordanian Armed Forces assist U.S. in making another airdrop of aid in Gaza
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Jordanian Armed Forces assist U.S. in making another airdrop of aid in Gaza
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Central Command said Tuesday that it and Royal Jordanian Armed Forces had made another airdrop of food aid into Gaza.
1 dead in Michigan industrial fire that sent exploding canisters flying
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
1 dead in Michigan industrial fire that sent exploding canisters flying
March 5 (UPI) -- A man was killed and a firefighter injured Monday night when a fire in an industrial building in Clinton Township, Mich., caused canisters to explode, sending debris as far as a mile.
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
March 5 (UPI) -- "Lake Manly," a temporary lake formed in Death Valley, has now closed to tourists looking to boat the pluvial waters.
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
March 5 (UPI) -- Recent outbreaks of illness in the United States are raising renewed concerns about selling and consuming raw milk and raw milk products.
5 dead after single-engine plane crash in Nashville
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
5 dead after single-engine plane crash in Nashville
March 5 (UPI) -- Five people died Monday night after a small airplane crashed alongside Interstate 40 in Nashville near suburban Charlotte Park.
Super Tuesday 2024: 16 states voting for presidential nominees
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Super Tuesday 2024: 16 states voting for presidential nominees
March 5 (UPI) -- Voters are casting ballots in 16 states to select the Republican and Democratic nominees for the 2024 presidential election on Super Tuesday.
White House to establish 'strike force' to tackle unfair, illegal pricing
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House to establish 'strike force' to tackle unfair, illegal pricing
March 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a task force that would tackle junkie fees that cost Americans $20 billion each year and other "unfair and illegal pricing" by corporations, the White House said.
Jeff Bezos dethrones Elon Musk to become world's richest person
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Jeff Bezos dethrones Elon Musk to become world's richest person
March 4 (UPI) -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dethroned Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk as the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Tesla stock tumbled more than 7% on Monday.
Civilian U.S. Air Force worker charged with sharing classified information on dating site
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Civilian U.S. Air Force worker charged with sharing classified information on dating site
March 4 (UPI) -- A civilian U.S. Air Force employee was charged Monday with sharing classified information on Russia's war against Ukraine over a foreign online dating website.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement