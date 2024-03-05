Trending
March 5, 2024 / 5:55 PM

New model of 2024 Dodge Charger will get its muscle from lithium battery

By Sheri Walsh
The new all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona was unveiled Tuesday as the world's first electric muscle car, which like its gas-powered predecessor will maintain its extreme speed -- and its popular piston-engine sound. Photo courtesy of Stellantis
March 5 (UPI) -- Dodge has unveiled the world's first electric muscle car in its all-new Dodge Charger, which, like its gas-powered predecessor, will maintain its extreme speed and high-octane sound.

The new all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona will deliver up to 670 horsepower to go from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, Stellantis announced Tuesday, as the carmaker unveiled its new line of Dodge Charger multi-energy choices, which will continue to offer gas-powered options.

Moving its muscle cars into all-electric versions aligns with the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to cut the carmaker's global carbon footprint by 50% within the next six years, as the company drives toward its goal of net carbon zero by 2038.

"This is a Dodge. It is a direct connection to the spirit of the past while powering this brand into tomorrow," Dodge brand chief executive officer for Stellantis Timothy Kuniskis announced in a video unveiling the new car.

"It's fueled by the brotherhood, but powered by lithium. I'm talking about batteries driving electric-drive motors to deliver instant torque to all four wheels."

"In 2025, the all-new Charger will also be available as a six-pack with a twin-turbo Hurricane [engine]. This is a story of American ingenuity to build a foundation and a bridge to the future," Kuniskis added in a video post on X.

While the new electric Chargers will maintain the legendary engine noise associated with muscle cars, it will be up to the driver to determine how loud to blast those sounds -- created by air pulses forced through pipes -- to the outside world.

"We're just going to use electrification to make it faster, not more politically correct," Tim Kuniskis, chief executive officer of Dodge, said last year when the Charger concept was revealed.

While gas-powered Chargers will continue to be produced next year, they will no longer be available in a V8. Petroleum-burning Chargers will now be powered by turbocharged six-cylinder engines.

Both the gas and electric versions of the new Charger will have all-wheel drive. And for the first time, drivers will have a choice of two doors or four doors.

In addition to the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, electrified models also will include the 496-horsepower 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T.

"The electrified 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack delivers Charger Hellcat Redeye levels of performance and announces its presence through the world's first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, while Hurricane engine-powered Dodge Charger Six-pack models will give the Brotherhood of Muscle a gas option that produces better horsepower and torque numbers than the outgoing 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI engines," said Kuniskis.

"The next generation of Dodge muscle has arrived."

