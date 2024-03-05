Trending
March 5, 2024 / 10:09 AM

Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks

By Dana Forsythe
Rainwater draining into the lowest part of the basin creates a temporary lake, as seen here at "Lake Manly" in Death Valley. Photo courtesy of National Park Service
March 5 (UPI) -- "Lake Manly," a temporary lake formed in Death Valley, has closed to tourists looking to boat the pluvial waters.

On Monday, the National Park Service at Death Valley notified visitors that the water levels had dropped significantly at Badwater Basin, an area in the Death Valley Park that acts as a drainage basin.

In February, the area had filled up with rainfall and flood runoff from Hurricane Hillary, creating a temporary lake locals dubbed "Lake Manly."

Tourists used the body of water to kayak and go boating in what's considered to be one of the driest places in the world.

The National Park Service notified tourists it is not possible to get to the water without leaving "extensive social trails through the mud that will be visible until the next time the lake refills."

While visitors might assume there's little life in Death Valley due to its ominous name, the inhospitable climate is home to a wide variety of animal species, plants, trees and water.

The lake formed in the wake of Hurricane Hilary on Aug. 20, 2023, and in February, due to additional water, the temporary body of water was about a foot deep in some places, according to the National Park Service.

"Intense winds" starting in late February have since spread the water out. As of Monday, a spot just off Badwater Road, where people had launched kayaks Feb. 28, was completely dry.

