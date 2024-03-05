Trending
March 5, 2024 / 12:00 PM

1 dead in Michigan industrial fire that sent exploding canisters flying

By Jonna Lorenz

March 5 (UPI) -- A man was killed and a firefighter injured in Clinton Township, Mich., Monday night when a fire in an industrial building caused canisters to explode, sending debris as far as a mile.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Select Distributors at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Clinton Township Police Department posted on Facebook.

"Upon arrival, Officers observed exploding materials flying in all directions from the building," the post read. "Personnel on scene established a perimeter of security and proceeded to evacuate area residents and businesses."

A 19-year-old man who was about a quarter-mile from the scene died after being hit by flying debris, The Detroit News reported.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries when a piece of debris went through a windshield, CBS News reported. A police vehicle and a fire vehicle were damaged by "exploding projectile canisters."

Emergency crews evacuated nearby residents and businesses and closed Groesbeck Highway. They remained on the scene clearing the area until early Tuesday, when evacuations were lifted. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was called for assistance.

Select Distributors is a wholesale provider of novelty items, and fire officials described it as a supplier of vaping materials. The building contained large butane and nitrous oxide tanks. Hundreds of canisters exploded during the blaze and became projectiles.

One witness reported hearing the explosions from 8 miles away.

"It just freaked me out because it wasn't like one boom, it was continuous and it was very intense," said Joleen Vultaggio told The Detroit News.

