U.S. News
March 5, 2024 / 5:30 PM

4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York

By Chris Benson

March 5 (UPI) -- More body parts were found Tuesday in New York after four individuals have been arrested in connection to the gruesome discovery last week on Long Island in what is being called the result of a "love triangle."

The other body parts found Tuesday were in Bethpage State Park. Authorities are questioning multiple people even after two people were arrested at an Amityville home during a Monday search.

The incident is believed to be connected to last week's discovery of two severed heads.

The New York Post reported that no additional body parts were found at the Amityville residence. But law enforcement has yet to publicly identify the victims in what has been called a "love triangle," according to NBC New York 4.

The suspects were seen being taken into custody Tuesday morning near Amityville in Suffolk County.

A neighbor had said that they did not know much about the two suspects who were taken into custody, other than they rent where they were living, worked at nights and "brought a number of occupants with them."

The body parts found Tuesday are believed to belong to the same victims that Suffolk County, N.Y., police investigators found Friday.

White House to establish 'strike force' to tackle unfair, illegal pricing
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House to establish 'strike force' to tackle unfair, illegal pricing
March 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a task force that would tackle junkie fees that cost Americans $20 billion each year and other "unfair and illegal pricing" by corporations, the White House said.
New model of 2024 Dodge Charger will get its muscle from lithium battery
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
New model of 2024 Dodge Charger will get its muscle from lithium battery
March 5 (UPI) -- Dodge has unveiled the world's first electric muscle car in its all-new Dodge Charger, which, like its gas-powered predecessor, will maintain its extreme speed and high-octane sound.
Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday drawing reaches $650 million
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday drawing reaches $650 million
March 5 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $650 million as it heads into Tuesday night's drawing at 11 p.m. EDT.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says she won't seek second term
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says she won't seek second term
March 5 (UPI) -- Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Tuesday she will not seek a second term.
Labor Department: Pork farm retaliated against employee with severed pig's head
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Labor Department: Pork farm retaliated against employee with severed pig's head
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor asked for an injunction Tuesday against Tennessee-based Tosh Pork for retaliating against employees. In one case an employee found a severed pig head at their workstation.
Half million users hit by Meta outage on Facebook, Instagram platforms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Half million users hit by Meta outage on Facebook, Instagram platforms
March 5 (UPI) -- Users on the three platforms owned by social media giant Meta on Tuesday experienced an hours-long glitch in what was Meta's second major technical mishap in nearly three years.
Jordanian Armed Forces assist U.S. in making another airdrop of aid in Gaza
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jordanian Armed Forces assist U.S. in making another airdrop of aid in Gaza
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Central Command said Tuesday that it and Royal Jordanian Armed Forces had made another airdrop of food aid into Gaza.
1 dead in Michigan industrial fire that sent exploding canisters flying
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
1 dead in Michigan industrial fire that sent exploding canisters flying
March 5 (UPI) -- A man was killed and a firefighter injured Monday night when a fire in an industrial building in Clinton Township, Mich., caused canisters to explode, sending debris as far as a mile.
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
March 5 (UPI) -- "Lake Manly," a temporary lake formed in Death Valley, has now closed to tourists looking to boat the pluvial waters.
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
March 5 (UPI) -- Recent outbreaks of illness in the United States are raising renewed concerns about selling and consuming raw milk and raw milk products.
