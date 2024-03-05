4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York

March 5 (UPI) -- More body parts were found Tuesday in New York after four individuals have been arrested in connection to the gruesome discovery last week on Long Island in what is being called the result of a "love triangle."

The other body parts found Tuesday were in Bethpage State Park. Authorities are questioning multiple people even after two people were arrested at an Amityville home during a Monday search.

The incident is believed to be connected to last week's discovery of two severed heads.

The New York Post reported that no additional body parts were found at the Amityville residence. But law enforcement has yet to publicly identify the victims in what has been called a "love triangle," according to NBC New York 4.

The suspects were seen being taken into custody Tuesday morning near Amityville in Suffolk County.

A neighbor had said that they did not know much about the two suspects who were taken into custody, other than they rent where they were living, worked at nights and "brought a number of occupants with them."

The body parts found Tuesday are believed to belong to the same victims that Suffolk County, N.Y., police investigators found Friday.