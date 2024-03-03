Advertisement
U.S. News
March 3, 2024 / 8:02 PM / Updated at 8:20 PM

Ferocious winter storm continues to pound Mountain West

By Mark Moran
Blizzard conditions in the Sierra Nevada over the weekend left U.S. Interstates and commercial ski resorts closed and tens of thousands of people without power. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA
Blizzard conditions in the Sierra Nevada over the weekend left U.S. Interstates and commercial ski resorts closed and tens of thousands of people without power. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA

March 3 (UPI) -- More than 15,000 homes and businesses remain without power Sunday as a ferocious winter storm blasted parts of California over the weekend.

The number is down from a high of 40,000 utilities, according to utilities tracker PowerOutage.us.

Advertisement

Some 6.5 million people remain under winter weather alerts across the Mountain West, and blizzard warnings are still in effect for the Sierra Nevada.

Whiteout conditions and hurricane-force winds closed a 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 near the Nevada state line for more than a day, stranding travelers Friday night. Dangerous travel conditions are still in the forecast.

Related

"Extremely heavy snowfall rates of 2-6 inches an hour combined with very strong winds exceeding 100 mph at times will maintain impossible travel conditions in the Sierra Nevada," the Weather Prediction Center said.

The National Weather Service was warning of "high to extreme" avalanche danger Sunday afternoon in the Central Sierra and Greater Lake Tahoe region.

Between 5-12 feet of snow was forecast along the crest of the Sierra by late Sunday, with damaging wind gusts "possibly in excess of 75 mph" expected across the Intermountain West, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Advertisement

"These winds will likely down trees and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages. Moreover, cooler temperatures will usher into the West behind the initial front, lowering the snow levels down into many valleys," the prediction center said.

The severe weather closed several ski resorts, including Palisades Tahoe, Sierra at Tahoe and Mammoth.

"The intensity of the snow and high winds along the Sierra Nevada as well as across the Intermountain West will gradually wane through Monday. However, reinforcing upper-level energies arriving from the Pacific [will] keep the unstable cold air mass in place across a large section of the western US," the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion Sunday afternoon.

The highway patrol in Truckee, Calif., posted a video Sunday morning showing the snowy conditions along a stretch of U.S. Interstate 80, part of which was closed as a result of the dangerous weather.

Heavy mountain snow will stretch east into the central Rockies over the next few days even as the storm loses intensity. But forecasters predict another front is right behind it.

Latest Headlines

Biden support slides in latest polls
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden support slides in latest polls
March 3 (UPI) -- Results of a new poll show President Joe Biden's approval rating has slipped and he trails Donald Trump in several key areas just as the campaign for the 2024 election heats up.
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
March 3 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people endured the rain in New York City, joined by actress Susan Sarandon, and the Boston area on Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
March 3 (UPI) -- Palestinian groups are calling for supporters to protest a purported auction of homes on occupied Palestinian land at the Keter Torah Synagogue in New Jersey.
Donald Trump dominates state GOP caucuses ahead of Super Tuesday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Donald Trump dominates state GOP caucuses ahead of Super Tuesday
March 2 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump swept the Michigan GOP Convention Saturday at a convention in Grand Rapids. 
Univ. of Maryland suspends frat, sorority events over misconduct allegations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Univ. of Maryland suspends frat, sorority events over misconduct allegations
March 2 (UPI) -- The University of Maryland has issued a cease and desist order to some of its fraternities and sororities after accusations of hazing and misconduct that "threatened the safety and well-being" of students.
Feds open discrimination probe of Nex Benedict's school in Oklahoma
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Feds open discrimination probe of Nex Benedict's school in Oklahoma
March 2 (UPI) -- Oklahoma's Owasso Public Schools is under federal investigation for potential discrimination related to the recent death of former non-binary 10th-grader Nex Benedict.
Son of Kansas City Chiefs coach has DUI sentence commuted
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Son of Kansas City Chiefs coach has DUI sentence commuted
March 2 (UPI) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons says he has commuted the drunken driving sentence issued to former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid three years ago.
Trio of Norfolk Southern trains involved in eastern Pennsylvania collision
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trio of Norfolk Southern trains involved in eastern Pennsylvania collision
March 2 (UPI) -- Three Norfolk Southern trains were involved in a collision in eastern Pennsylvania early Saturday with two engines ending up in the Lehigh River near Allentown, authorities confirmed.
Pennsylvania man charged with killing Amish woman, unborn child
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pennsylvania man charged with killing Amish woman, unborn child
March 2 (UPI) -- Officials made an arrest Saturday in the death of Rebekah Byler, a pregnant 23-year-old Pennsylvania Amish woman who was found dead this week.
Jury finds Troconis guilty on charges related to apparent slaying of Jennifer Dulos
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jury finds Troconis guilty on charges related to apparent slaying of Jennifer Dulos
March 2 (UPI) -- A jury of six has found former ESPN host and producer Michelle Troconis guilty of conspiring to murder and hide the death of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, who has been missing since 2019.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
Hamas accuses Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck
Hamas accuses Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck
University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law
University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law
Pennsylvania man charged with killing Amish woman, unborn child
Pennsylvania man charged with killing Amish woman, unborn child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement