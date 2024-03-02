Univ. of Maryland suspends frat, sorority events over misconduct allegations

The University of Maryland has suspended activities at some of its fraternities and sororities after concerns about misconduct surfaced this week. Photo by blacktupelo/ Wikimedia Commons

March 2 (UPI) -- The University of Maryland has issued a cease and desist order to some of its fraternities and sororities after accusations of misconduct that "threatened the safety and well-being" of students. The cease and desist order, issued Friday, affects all Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association chapters at the university, according to a letter obtained by the Diamondback, UMD's student newspaper.

All fraternity and sorority groups were warned in an "emergency meeting" Thursday that further allegations of misconduct would result in a cease and desist. Despite this, the university received reports of "additional incidents" involving multiple organizations on Friday.

The letter said all new member activities for the affected organizations are suspended indefinitely. The university also placed a "social moratorium" on all IFC and PHA chapters, which prohibits them from holding an event where alcohol is present.

IFC and PHA chapters also are prohibited from contacting new or prospective members.

The suspension affects at least 21 fraternities and 16 sororities under the IFC and PHA. The university's 13 multicultural Greek organizations and five historical Black fraternities and sororities were not affected, the Washington Post reported.

The letter did not specify the nature of the allegations, but they come as concerns of hazing of new pledges have mounted elsewhere. Earlier this week, the University of Virginia's Inter-Fraternity Council voted to suspend recruitment after a student allegedly fell down a long flight of stairs in a fraternity chapter house during a pledge.

The University of Maryland's student conduct office said it plans to conduct "a thorough investigation" of the incidents in College Park.

"Once the investigation is complete, a decision will be made regarding the status of the IFC and PHA organizations and appropriate next steps," the letter said.