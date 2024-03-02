Advertisement
March 2, 2024 / 4:52 PM

Son of Kansas City Chiefs coach has DUI sentence commuted

By Ehren Wynder
Britt Reid, a former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and the son of current head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison on DUI charges, but Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commuted his sentence this week. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
Britt Reid, a former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and the son of current head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison on DUI charges, but Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commuted his sentence this week. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons says he has commuted the drunken driving sentence issued to former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid three years ago.

Reid had his sentence commuted at the end of February, according to a release from the governor's office of communications.

In a statement to CNN, Parson's office said, "Mr. Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses.

"Mr. Reid will be under house arrest until October 31, 2025, with strict conditions of probation, including weekly meetings with a parole officer, weekly behavioral counseling attendance, weekly meetings with a peer support sponsor, and stringent community service and employment requirements."

Reid is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He pleaded guilty in 2021 to driving while intoxicated, resulting in a crash that severely injured then-5-year-old Ariel Young.

Young suffered severe brain trauma that left her in a coma for 11 days.

Prosecutors said Reid had a blood alcohol content of 0.113 about two hours after the crash. The legal limit in Missouri is 0.08. He was originally sentenced in 2022 to three years in prison.

Young's mother, Felicia Miller, said during the sentencing hearing that her daughter now struggles to walk and must take special education classes.

"Ariel's life is forever changed because of Britt Reid," Miller said. "Her life will be dealing with the damage that Britt Reid did. She will deal with the effects of his actions every day for the rest of her life."

Parson has exercised his authority to grant clemency to prominent people before. He previously pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who were prosecuted for waving guns in front of Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

He also is considering whether to pardon or commute the sentence of former Kansas City police detective Eric DeValkenaere, who was the first officer in the department to be convicted of killing a Black man, according to the Kansas City Star.

Prosecutors had sought a four-year sentence for Reid, pointing to prior criminal convictions.

Reid was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison in 2007 for a road rage incident in Pennsylvania, where he waved a pistol at a driver, ESPN reported.

That same year, while out on bail for the road rage charges, he pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges after driving his vehicle into shopping cart in a store parking lot.

After the DUI incident in 2021, the Chiefs put Reid on administrative leave. He did not sign a new contract with the team the following year.

