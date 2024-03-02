Advertisement
U.S. News
March 2, 2024 / 10:12 AM

Texas wildfires grow to 1M acres as forecast calls for windy, dry conditions

By Don Jacobson
Only charred brush remained in the aftermath of the Smokehouse Creek Fire in the Gene Howe Wildlife Management Area of the Texas Panhandle on Friday. More than 1 million acres have burned so far in the largest wildfire in Texas history. Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Department/X
1 of 2 | Only charred brush remained in the aftermath of the Smokehouse Creek Fire in the Gene Howe Wildlife Management Area of the Texas Panhandle on Friday. More than 1 million acres have burned so far in the largest wildfire in Texas history. Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Department/X

March 2 (UPI) -- Concerns remained high for residents of the Texas Panhandle over the weekend as the largest wildfires in the state's history continued to pose a potent threat.

State officials say two people have died and more than 1 million acres in the Panhandle have been burned by the inferno, which Gov. Gregg Abbott on Friday described as "devastating."

Advertisement

"When you look at damages that have occurred here, it's just gone, completely gone, nothing left but ashes on the ground," Abbott told reporters. "Those who are affected by this have gone through utter devastation."

Five major wildfires were burning as of Friday evening, including the biggest, the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County, which has exploded across more than 1 million acres. That blaze is 15% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

While the fires didn't spread much on Friday thanks to favorable weather, forecasters feared conditions will worsen over the weekend due to the prevalence of gusty winds and low humidity.

"The fire environment will trend warmer, drier, and windier across the Texas High Plains and northern Rolling Plains Friday through Sunday ahead of a cold front passage Monday," the forest service said. "As fuel moisture decreases, expect moderate initial attack fire potential Saturday in the High Plains and upper Rolling Plains where fire danger is forecast as very high."

Advertisement

Abbott urged calm on Friday as he noted the ominous weekend forecast.

"Winds are going to pick back up, the right elements for a fire will be around," the governor said. "As much as everyone has gone through ... all of us must remain vigilant to make sure all steps are taken to continue to prevent loss of life, to contain fires, to minimize encroachment upon homes and cities across the entire region."

A second person was confirmed killed in the wildfires when family members reported this week that CIndy Owen of Amarillo, Texas, died in an incident during the wildfire near Pampa, Texas. They said she was overcome by flames while driving a truck on a back road.

Hutchinson County officials said earlier the body of an 83-year-old woman was found in Stinnett, Texas.

Latest Headlines

Police confirm death of missing Florida teen
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Police confirm death of missing Florida teen
March 1 (UPI) -- The body of a 13-year-old Florida girl who had been missing since Monday was found Friday, according to local authorities.
Colorado paramedic sentenced to 5 years for ketamine death of Elijah McClain
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Colorado paramedic sentenced to 5 years for ketamine death of Elijah McClain
March 1 (UPI) -- A Colorado paramedic was sentenced Friday in connection with the 2019 death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colo.
Driver rescued from semi-truck hanging off Louisville bridge
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Driver rescued from semi-truck hanging off Louisville bridge
March 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters rescued the driver of a semi-truck after an accident left it hanging over the edge of the Clark Memorial Bridge Friday.
Judge to rule in 2 weeks on 'conflict' question in Trump Ga. election case
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Judge to rule in 2 weeks on 'conflict' question in Trump Ga. election case
March 1 (UPI) -- The judge in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and 19 others said Friday he hopes to rule within two weeks on whether the district attorney and lead prosecutor in the case should be ousted.
University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law
March 1 (UPI) -- The University of Florida announced Friday it is firing all employees in positions related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
U.S. will begin aid airdrops into Gaza soon, President Joe Biden says
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
U.S. will begin aid airdrops into Gaza soon, President Joe Biden says
March 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday said the United States will begin aid airdrops into Gaza as negotiations for a temporary cease-fire continue.
Donald Trump defense: 'Unfair' to hold classified documents trial before election
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Donald Trump defense: 'Unfair' to hold classified documents trial before election
March 1 (UPI) -- A hearing in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump  ended Friday without a new trial date announcement.
Biden signs stopgap bill to avert government shutdown, extend funding deadline
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden signs stopgap bill to avert government shutdown, extend funding deadline
March 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden of Friday signed a stopgap spending bill, keeping the lights on in Washington for at least another week.
Suffolk County, N.Y., police investigate discovery of body parts
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Suffolk County, N.Y., police investigate discovery of body parts
March 1 (UPI) -- Suffolk County, N.Y., police investigators said Friday that human body parts found in a Long Island Park on Thursday morning appear to be a woman's leg, arm and head, and two severed arms from a man.
Sen. Menendez co-defendant pleads guilty to bribery, obstruction of justice
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Sen. Menendez co-defendant pleads guilty to bribery, obstruction of justice
March 1 (UPI) -- A co-defendant in the corruption case against Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., has pleaded guilty.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law
University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law
Colorado paramedic sentenced to 5 years for ketamine death of Elijah McClain
Colorado paramedic sentenced to 5 years for ketamine death of Elijah McClain
Man who shot woman for pulling into wrong driveway sentenced to 25 to life
Man who shot woman for pulling into wrong driveway sentenced to 25 to life
Heavy snow and a life-threatening blizzard hits parts of California, Nevada
Heavy snow and a life-threatening blizzard hits parts of California, Nevada
Judge to rule in 2 weeks on 'conflict' question in Trump Ga. election case
Judge to rule in 2 weeks on 'conflict' question in Trump Ga. election case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement