March 1, 2024 / 2:49 PM

Suffolk County, N.Y., police investigate discovery of body parts

By Doug Cunningham

March 1 (UPI) -- Suffolk County, N.Y., police investigators said Friday that human body parts found in a Long Island Park on Thursday morning appear to be a woman's leg, arm and head, and two severed arms from a man.

At a press conference, police said K-9 units helped officers recover the body parts in a pile of leaves. The man's arms were tattooed, but the woman's arm wasn't.

The leg was found about a mile away from other parts, not far from an elementary school, and parents were notified that students would be kept inside while police investigated the scene.

A young girl found the awful scene at Southards Pond Park in Babylon, when she spotted a left arm. A right arm was found roughly 20 feet away, and a cadaver dog located a woman's arm and head on the western side of the park.

Autopsy examinations are being done on the body parts as the police investigation continues. So far, police believe the parts belonged to just two people.

