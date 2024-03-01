Trending
U.S. News
March 1, 2024 / 2:00 AM

Boeing to pay a $51M civil penalty to resolve export violations

By Darryl Coote
The Boeing Company has agreed to pay the U.S. government more than $50 million to resolve nearly 200 export violation charges. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Boeing Company has agreed to pay the U.S. government more than $50 million to resolve nearly 200 export violation charges. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

March 1 (UPI) -- U.S. aerospace company Boeing has agreed to pay a $51 million civil penalty to the United States to resolve export violation charges stemming from the unauthorized export of defense articles to several countries, including China.

The State Department said in the proposed charging letter that between 2013 and 2018, three Chinese workers at Boeing facilities in China downloaded export-controlled technical data involving multiple Defense Department assets, including the F-18, F-15 and F-22 aircraft, and many others.

It also said that during that same timeframe, an unknown number of foreign workers at facilities in 18 countries, including Russia, downloaded export-controlled data on 80 occasions.

"The U.S. government ... determined that certain unauthorized exports to the PRC caused harm to U.S. national security," the State Department said in the document while referring to China by the initials of its official name, the People's Republic of China.

"The U.S. Government also concluded that a certain unauthorized export to Russia created the potential for harm to U.S. national security."

Under the 36-month consent agreement, Boeing will pay a $51 civil penalty to resolve 199 violations of the Arms Export Control Act and International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

Of the funds, the State Department said it has agreed to suspend $24 million on the condition that it be used to strengthen Boeing's compliance program.

Boeing has also agreed to have an external compliance officer oversee the consent agreement for at least two years, during which it is required to undergo two external audits of its ITAR compliance program.

"The settlement demonstrates the Department's role in furthering the national security and foreign policy of the United States by controlling the export of defense articles," the State Department said in a statement.

"The settlement also highlights the importance of exporting defense articles only pursuant to appropriate authorization from the Department."

Judge blocks controversial Texas law allowing police to target migrants for arrest
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge blocks controversial Texas law allowing police to target migrants for arrest
March 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Austin on Thursday halted a new state law that would allow Texas police to arrest people suspected of crossing the Texas-Mexico border illegally.
Biden admin. dedicates $74M to abandoned Kentucky coal mine cleanup
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden admin. dedicates $74M to abandoned Kentucky coal mine cleanup
March 1 (UPI) -- The Interior Department has earmarked $74.2 million to clean up abandoned, polluting mines in Kentucky, the Biden administration announced Thursday.
Trump reluctantly offers August start date for classified documents trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump reluctantly offers August start date for classified documents trial
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump reluctantly suggested an August start date for his federal trial on charges of mishandling classified documents.
'Rust' assistant director admits negligence in gun safety check
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Rust' assistant director admits negligence in gun safety check
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The first assistant director of "Rust" testified in court that he was "negligent" by failing to check safety measures before a prop gun got into the hands of actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally killed a cinematographer.
Congress passes stopgap funding bill, averting government shutdown
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Congress passes stopgap funding bill, averting government shutdown
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in both the House and Senate averted a government shutdown Thursday, passing another stopgap bill extending funding deadlines for government operations into March.
Alabama House, Senate pass bill to protect IVF access
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Alabama House, Senate pass bill to protect IVF access
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Alabama lawmakers passed legislation Thursday to protect access to in vitro fertilization in the wake of a controversial state Supreme Court ruling that embryos are children.
California border patrol officers seize thousands of pounds of drugs this week
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California border patrol officers seize thousands of pounds of drugs this week
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in California made notable drug busts this week.
Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira expected to plead guilty in leaking classified info
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira expected to plead guilty in leaking classified info
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira is expected to plead guilty in federal court Monday to leaking classified information on social media.
Biden, Trump travel to Texas in dueling visits to U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden, Trump travel to Texas in dueling visits to U.S.-Mexico border
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- An Austin-based federal judge put a hold on a Texas law giving the state authority to round up and prosecute alleged illegal immigrants.
'Prime suspect' arrested as search continues for missing Florida teen
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
'Prime suspect' arrested as search continues for missing Florida teen
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A 13-year old Florida girl remains missing following the arrest of her mother's boyfriend, the last person to see the teenager, Madeline Soto, alive on February 26th. The girl was last seen on Monday, police said.
