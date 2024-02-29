Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 2:59 PM

Trump lawyers appeal disqualification from Illinois ballot for insurrection

By Doug Cunningham
Donald Trump's lawyers Thursday appealed an Illinois judge's ruling barring Trump from the ballot for engaging in insurrection. Judge Tracie Porter said Trump is disqualified by the 14th Amendment. Pool Photo by Jefferson Siegel/UPI
Donald Trump's lawyers Thursday appealed an Illinois judge's ruling barring Trump from the ballot for engaging in insurrection. Judge Tracie Porter said Trump is disqualified by the 14th Amendment. Pool Photo by Jefferson Siegel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Donald Trump Thursday appealed an Illinois judge's decision to disqualify Trump from the state ballot under the 14th Amendment for engaging in insurrection in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.

In a legal filing Trump's lawyers asked to stay that ballot disqualification judgment.

Advertisement

"Staying the judgment until the Illinois appellate courts finally decide this case would reduce the great risk of voter confusion and logistical difficulties for election officials," the attorneys wrote.

Judge Tracie Porter's ruling disqualifying Trump from the Illinois ballot said he is disqualified "based on engaging in insurrection on January 6, 2021, and his name should be removed from the ballot."

Related

Judge Porter immediately put that ruling on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court considers a similar finding by the by Colorado State Supreme Court.

Despite that hold Trump's lawyers appealed. In a separate court filing they asked Porter to clarify how long the hold will remain in place or to "enter an order staying the judgment pending resolution of this case."

Porter cited the 14th Amendment's ban on insurrectionists or those who give aid and comfort to insurrectionists from holding office as officers of the United States.

Advertisement

The Illinois Board of Elections unanimously voted in January to keep Trump on the ballot because the board's general counsel advised it didn't have jurisdiction to decide whether he should be removed.

In January the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to Trump's ban from the Colorado ballot. Oral arguments were presented Feb. 8.

Trump expressed optimism about the coming ruling based on the justices seeming skeptical about disqualifying him.

Norma Anderson, a 91-year-old Republican who co-petitioned for Trump's removal said she was confident the high court would do the right thing.

"I've lived through a lot and been through a lot of presidents," Anderson told reporters after the hearing. "This is the first one that is trying to destroy the Constitution."

Latest Headlines

House committee grills Lloyd Austin over handling of hospitalization
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
House committee grills Lloyd Austin over handling of hospitalization
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A congressional committee challenged Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a tense hearing Thursday over his failure to notify President Joe Biden of his hospitalization in January.
Biden, Trump to travel to Texas in dueling visits to U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden, Trump to travel to Texas in dueling visits to U.S.-Mexico border
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- An Austin-based federal judge put a hold on a Texas law giving the state authority to round up and prosecute alleged illegal immigrants.
John Cornyn of Texas announces he's running for Senate GOP leader
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
John Cornyn of Texas announces he's running for Senate GOP leader
WASHINGTON, Feb. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. John Cornyn officially announced Thursday he is running to lead the Senate Republican Conference.
Warmer climate forces Washington cherry blossoms to bloom earlier
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Warmer climate forces Washington cherry blossoms to bloom earlier
The National Park Service announced peak bloom prediction dates for the Washington tidal basin cherry blossoms on Thursday. Peak of the blossoms is expected to begin between March 23 and March 26.
DC, 4 states voting for GOP presidential nomination ahead of Super Tuesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DC, 4 states voting for GOP presidential nomination ahead of Super Tuesday
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Super Tuesday is days away, but the race for the GOP presidential nomination heats up Friday when the District of Columbia opens polls for its primary, followed by Michigan, Idaho, Missouri and North Dakota.
Churches, city officials clash over sheltering homeless overnight
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Churches, city officials clash over sheltering homeless overnight
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Churches in some frigid parts of the United States are allowing homeless people seeking a warm place to sleep to stay overnight in their buildings when temperatures drop -- which can put them in conflict with local laws.
UnitedHealth says BlackCat ransomware gang was behind cyberattack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
UnitedHealth says BlackCat ransomware gang was behind cyberattack
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The Russian-based BlackCat ransomware group is responsible for the continuing cyberattack against UnitedHealth's Change Healthcare division, the company confirmed Thursday.
House expected to vote on stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House expected to vote on stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The House is expected to vote Thursday afternoon on another stopgap effort extending funding deadlines for government operations into March.
New York sues JBS Foods for misleading statements on greenhouse emissions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York sues JBS Foods for misleading statements on greenhouse emissions
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the world's largest beef producer for allegedly misleading the public on carbon emissions goals.
Transportation Dept. proposes more rights for air travelers in wheelchairs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Transportation Dept. proposes more rights for air travelers in wheelchairs
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Passengers who use wheelchairs would have new rights and accommodations while flying under a new rule proposed by the Transportation Department on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Illinois judge orders Donald Trump removed from state's primary ballot
Illinois judge orders Donald Trump removed from state's primary ballot
New airborne resupply system keeps Coast Guard cutters on patrol longer
New airborne resupply system keeps Coast Guard cutters on patrol longer
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Putin warns West: Sending troops to Ukraine would risk 'nuclear destruction of civilization'
Putin warns West: Sending troops to Ukraine would risk 'nuclear destruction of civilization'
Eldest son of Rep. Lauren Boebert arrested on multiple felony charges
Eldest son of Rep. Lauren Boebert arrested on multiple felony charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement