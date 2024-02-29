Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 7:39 PM

Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira expected to plead guilty in leaking classified info

By Ehren Wynder
Jack Teixeira pleaded not guilty in 2023 to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information. He intends to switch his plea on Monday, according to unnamed sources in multiple news reports. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Jack Teixeira pleaded not guilty in 2023 to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information. He intends to switch his plea on Monday, according to unnamed sources in multiple news reports. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira is expected to plead guilty in federal court Monday to leaking classified information on social media.

Federal prosecutors told a judge Thursday that Teixeira intended to change his plea after previously pleading not guilty according to the New York Times.

Advertisement

CBS News reported Teixeira reached a deal with federal prosecutors, who filed a motion Thursday for a Rule 11 hearing on Monday, in which a judge will weigh whether the guilty plea is voluntary and adequate.

The charges to which he will plead were not disclosed. According to ABC News, the plea agreement was not yet been filed.

Related

Teixeira, who was 21 at the time of his arrest, pleaded not guilty in 2023 to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

Prosecutors said he abused his security clearance to access the materials from computers at an air base in Cape Cod and shared them with friends on the online message platform Discord in an effort to impress them.

The classified documents covered a range of subjects, notably troop movements in Russia and Ukraine, as well as a timeline for Western arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said Teixeira in some instances transcribed the information he was leaking, and in other cases he posted photos of the documents.

Teixeira enlisted in the Air National Guard in 2019, according to his service record, and had top secret security clearance since 2021, according to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department said he had been posting classified documents online since 2022.

The Air Force disciplined 15 airmen in December after the service's inspector general found they knew of Teixeira's activities and failed to take action.

The investigation blamed Teixeira alone for the leaks but found members of his unit failed to adequately supervise his access to classified information and gave inconsistent guidelines for reporting security incidents.

Latest Headlines

Biden, Trump travel to Texas in dueling visits to U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden, Trump travel to Texas in dueling visits to U.S.-Mexico border
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- An Austin-based federal judge put a hold on a Texas law giving the state authority to round up and prosecute alleged illegal immigrants.
'Prime suspect' arrested as search continues for missing Florida teen
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
'Prime suspect' arrested as search continues for missing Florida teen
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A 13-year old Florida girl remains missing following the arrest of her mother's boyfriend, the last person to see the teenager, Madeline Soto, alive on February 26th. The girl was last seen on Monday, police said.
Microsoft unveils integrated Copilot AI chatbot, says it can aid with financial tasks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Microsoft unveils integrated Copilot AI chatbot, says it can aid with financial tasks
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Thursday announced that it is releasing a finance version of its Copilot AI chatbot to augment its Microsoft 365 programs.
Alabama House passes bill to protect IVF access in wake of ruling that embryos are children
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alabama House passes bill to protect IVF access in wake of ruling that embryos are children
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to protect access to in vitro fertilization in the wake of a controversial state Supreme Court ruling that embryos are children.
House passes stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House passes stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The House on Thursday passed another stopgap bill extending funding deadlines for government operations into March.
Former WWE wrestler 'Billy Jack' Haynes charged in shooting death of his wife
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former WWE wrestler 'Billy Jack' Haynes charged in shooting death of his wife
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Former WWE wrestler Billy Jack Haynes was booked Wednesday afternoon and is facing second-degree murder charges in his wife's Feb. 8 shooting death.
Trump lawyers appeal disqualification from Illinois ballot for insurrection
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump lawyers appeal disqualification from Illinois ballot for insurrection
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Donald Trump Thursday appealed an Illinois judge's decision to disqualify Trump from the state ballot under the 14th Amendment for engaging in insurrection in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.
House committee grills Lloyd Austin over handling of hospitalization
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House committee grills Lloyd Austin over handling of hospitalization
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A congressional committee challenged Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a tense hearing Thursday over his failure to notify President Joe Biden of his hospitalization in January.
John Cornyn of Texas announces he's running for Senate GOP leader
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
John Cornyn of Texas announces he's running for Senate GOP leader
WASHINGTON, Feb. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. John Cornyn officially announced Thursday he is running to lead the Senate Republican Conference.
Warmer climate forces Washington cherry blossoms to bloom earlier
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Warmer climate forces Washington cherry blossoms to bloom earlier
The National Park Service announced peak bloom prediction dates for the Washington tidal basin cherry blossoms on Thursday. Peak of the blossoms is expected to begin between March 23 and March 26.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Illinois judge orders Donald Trump removed from state's primary ballot
Illinois judge orders Donald Trump removed from state's primary ballot
New airborne resupply system keeps Coast Guard cutters on patrol longer
New airborne resupply system keeps Coast Guard cutters on patrol longer
Putin warns West: Sending troops to Ukraine would risk 'nuclear destruction of civilization'
Putin warns West: Sending troops to Ukraine would risk 'nuclear destruction of civilization'
Eldest son of Rep. Lauren Boebert arrested on multiple felony charges
Eldest son of Rep. Lauren Boebert arrested on multiple felony charges
Member of infamous Haitian 400 Mawozo gang sentenced to 5 years for gun smuggling
Member of infamous Haitian 400 Mawozo gang sentenced to 5 years for gun smuggling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement