Feb. 29, 2024 / 11:15 AM

New York sues JBS Foods for misleading statements on greenhouse emissions

By Patrick Hilsman
New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued beef producer JBS Foods for misleading consumers about its greenhouse gas emissions. File Photo by Bill Greenblat/UPI
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the world's largest beef producer for allegedly misleading the public on carbon emissions goals.

James announced the lawsuit against JBS Foods USA, the American subsidiary of the Brazilian beef producer, saying it claimed it would achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, while documents showed it had plans to increase production which would also raise its carbon footprint.

"The beef industry is one of the largest contributors to climate change, and JBS has falsely advertised its commitment to sustainability and endangered our planet," James wrote on social media.

James' office said JBS continued to make the net zero claims despite a warning from the Better Business Bureau's National Advertising Division warned that it should stop using the claims in its advertising.

James is asking the court to require that JBS cease its "Net Zero by 2040" advertisements.

"When companies falsely advertise their commitment to sustainability, they are misleading consumers and endangering our planet," she said. "JBS USA's greenwashing exploits the pocketbooks of everyday Americans and the promise of a healthy planet for future generations."

According to the Attorney General's office, JBS Group and JBS USA, reported more than 71 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2021.

The company, meanwhile making public statements that it would cut emissions "by 30% in 2030 and eliminate Amazon deforestation from our supply chain within five years" and that it would "achieve net zero greenhouse gas emmissions."

"Beef production emits the most greenhouse gasses of any major food commodity, and animal agriculture accounts for 14.5% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions," James' office said.

