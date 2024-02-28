Trending
Feb. 28, 2024 / 11:32 AM

Hunter Biden testifies in private deposition in House GOP impeachment inquiry

By Doug Cunningham
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, told GOP House committees in a closed impeachment inquiry deposition that he did not involve his father in his business dealings. Biden shown arriving for his deposition at the O'Neill House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, told GOP House committees in a closed impeachment inquiry deposition that he did not involve his father in his business dealings. Biden shown arriving for his deposition at the O'Neill House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden on Wednesday arrived to testify in private to the GOP-run House Oversight and Judiciary in their impeachment inquiry against his father, President Joe Biden.

In a copy of his opening statement, reported by CNN and The Hill, Hunter Biden his father was never involved in his business.

"I am here today to provide the Committees with the one incontestable fact that should end the false premise of this inquiry: I did not involve my father in my business," he said. "Not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist. Never."

For months the two House committees have alleged without direct evidence that the Biden family, including the president, financially benefitted from Hunter Biden's business dealing overseas.

Both Hunter Biden and Joe Biden have strongly denied the accusations.

The committees subpoenaed Hunter Biden, threatening him with contempt of Congress as he at first refused to testify in private. Hunter Biden said he wanted to testify in public instead. After negotiations, Hunter Biden agreed to the private deposition.

FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, touted by the committees as a key witness, was arrested by the FBI for lying about the Bidens' alleged financial deals at heart of the GOP House effort to impeach President Biden.

On Monday California Judge Otis Wright decided to keep Smirnov jailed until his trial after prosecutors said the dual Israeli-U.S. citizen had plans to leave the U.S. to meet with foreign intelligence agencies who could relocate Smirnov to a foreign country.

Alexander Smirnov was re-arrested six days ago after a Nevada judge released him with a GPS monitor on bail.

Judge Wright ordered Smirnov's re-arrest after prosecutors appealed, citing a strong risk Smirnov would use his contacts with Russian intelligence to flee the United States.

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Wednesday he was "ready to try to begin to close this investigation."

"This has been a very difficult investigation. This administration has been very obstructive. They haven't been cooperative, feel like we are having to battle the Department of Justice and the FBI on a daily basis to get basic information," he said.

Ranking Democratic Oversight Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., similarly said he was looking forward to wrapping up the inquiry, which he said was not an appropriate use of Congress' time.

"I think that our colleagues would do best at this point to fold up the circus tent and allow us to focus on something that would actually be of benefit to the American people," he said.

