Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 28, 2024 / 8:06 PM

Thanks to bipartisan funding deal, federal government shutdown likely averted

By Mike Heuer
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speak to the press after meeting with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speak to the press after meeting with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A proposed bipartisan funding deal announced Wednesday would prevent a partial shutdown of the federal government if lawmakers approve the measure no later than Friday.

A stopgap funding measure would fund about 20% of the federal government for a few more weeks and delay potential shutdowns at least until March 8 for some programs and March 22 for others, national media reported.

Advertisement

Federal lawmakers had until Friday to enact a short-term funding deal to keep the federal government fully open and operational. House members are expected to vote on the measure Thursday, followed by the Senate that afternoon or evening.

"We are in agreement that Congress must work in a bipartisan manner to fund our government," U.S. Senate and House leaders said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Related

The legislative leaders said the stopgap measure, if approved, will buy them time to work out a deal to keep the federal government fully funded through the rest of the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 31.

The proposed stopgap measure temporarily would fund a third of federal programs that would have lost their funding on Friday. Another eight spending bills are scheduled to expire a week later on March 8.

Advertisement

Under the proposed funding legislation, federal lawmakers extended until March 8 a deadline to fund the Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, Interior, Justice, and Housing and Urban Development departments with permanent bills for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Lawmakers say they have reached agreements on six funding bills for the six departments, but they needed more time to run them through the legislative process.

Another six funding bills would keep the Labor, Health and Human Services, Defense and other federal departments open until March 22 to give lawmakers additional time to finalize those departments' funding for the rest of the fiscal year.

If lawmakers don't approve the stopgap measure by the end of the day Friday, a partial shutdown of the federal government would occur on Saturday and last until funding is put in place.

The House will require at least some Democrats to vote with the GOP to pass the stopgap measure, while the Senate will require all 100 votes to hasten the vote on the stopgap measure by the end of the day Friday, Politico reported.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to hear former President Donald Trump's appeal, claiming presidential immunity in his federal election subversion case.
New airborne resupply system keeps Coast Guard cutters on patrol longer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New airborne resupply system keeps Coast Guard cutters on patrol longer
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A new system for resupplying Coast Guard vessels while they are at sea is cutting costs and improving national security.
Biden touts crime prevention achievements during meeting with police chiefs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden touts crime prevention achievements during meeting with police chiefs
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with law enforcement officials Wednesday at the White House to tout his administration's efforts to fight crime.
Lawmakers voice concern over economic setbacks resulting from abortion bans
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lawmakers voice concern over economic setbacks resulting from abortion bans
WASHINGTON. Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Witnesses speak about the detrimental economic effects resulting from abortion restrictions after the landmark Supreme Court ruling Dobbs vs. Jackson in 2022, which overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.
Supreme Court hears Coinbase Dogecoin sweepstakes case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court hears Coinbase Dogecoin sweepstakes case
WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justices seemed poised Wednesday to remand a case to a lower court related to Coinbase Inc.'s $1.2 million Dogecoin giveaway in 2021.
Michigan man sentenced to 40 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michigan man sentenced to 40 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that breached the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 40 months in prison Wednesday, according to Justice Department officials.
Mitch McConnell to step down as Republican Senate leader this fall
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mitch McConnell to step down as Republican Senate leader this fall
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Wednesday he's stepping down as Republican leader in November.
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A New York appeals court ruled Wednesday that former President Donald Trump must pay the full bond amount in the civil fraud judgment against him.
Idaho serial killer execution botched; executioners couldn't start an IV
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Idaho serial killer execution botched; executioners couldn't start an IV
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Idaho Wednesday stopped the execution of serial killer Thomas Eugene Creech when executioners failed to establish an IV line for the lethal injection.
Starbucks, employee union agree to resume contract talks for 300+ stores
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Starbucks, employee union agree to resume contract talks for 300+ stores
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Starbucks and Workers United, the union representing employees at over 300 store locations, have expressed their willingness to move forward with discussions after the company was accused of improper union busting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Economic recovery under Joe Biden bucked trends, economists say
Economic recovery under Joe Biden bucked trends, economists say
Donald Trump's economic plan lowered unemployment, increased inequality
Donald Trump's economic plan lowered unemployment, increased inequality
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Tennessee House passes bill banning pride flags in public schools
Tennessee House passes bill banning pride flags in public schools
U.S. blacklists vessel en route to China with $100M in cargo sent by Iran
U.S. blacklists vessel en route to China with $100M in cargo sent by Iran
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement