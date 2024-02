On Monday, New York Police arrested three people in connection to the shooting death of a Bronx father who was killed while on his way to Manhattan aboard a subway train on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- New York Police arrested three suspects on Monday in connection to the shooting death of a Bronx father on a moving subway train on Friday. Authorities in tactical gear converged on a Bronx apartment complex and arrested Betty Cotto, 38, Justin Herde, 24, and Alfredo Trinidad, 42, one at a time. They were taken into custody in the death of Alfredo William Alvarez, who was shot once on the train Friday morning. Advertisement

Police said the three were on the train with Alvarez, headed for Manhattan. An argument started between Alvarez and one of the suspects, police said, adding that it escalated into a fight with all three suspects allegedly attacking Alvarez.

Alvarez died at St. Barnabas Hospital after suffering a puncture wound to the chest.

NYC Transit Chief Michael Kemper said subway cameras played a huge role in leading to the arrest. He said cameras captured the suspects leaving the train at the 182nd-193rd Streets station.

Kemper said murder is a rare occurrence on the subway, while most crimes involve property theft.