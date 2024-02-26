Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 26, 2024 / 1:13 PM

Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment

By Chris Benson
Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed an appeal on Monday challenging his civil fraud judgment. Pool photo by Brendan McDermid/UPI
Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed an appeal on Monday challenging his civil fraud judgment. Pool photo by Brendan McDermid/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed an appeal on his now $464 million civil fraud judgment, an attorney for the Republican presidential candidate said.

Trump's lawyer signaled their intent to overturn New York Judge Arthur Engoron's Jan. 16 ruling which determined the former president had lied about his wealth and value of other assets in order to obtain better financial conditions.

"We trust that the Appellate Division will overturn this egregious fine and take the necessary steps to restore the public faith in New York's legal system," Trump attorney Alina Habba said in a statement.

The First Judicial Appellate Division will hear the case to determine whether Trump can have the penalty dismissed.

The appeal filed along with Trump's co-defendants, including his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as well as various Trump Organization entities and two executives indicated they are challenging "each and every part" of the ruling

The filing said the defendants had asked the court to discern whether Engoron and the court "committed errors of law and/or fact, abused its discretion, and/or acted in excess of its jurisdiction."

Attorneys for Trump last week, asked Engoron to delay enforcing the penalty, which totals $355 million plus interest for 30 days, to protect his appellate rights.

Engoron, however, refused the request.

"You have failed to explain, much less justify any basis for a stay," Engoron said. "I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appellate rights."

In addition to an independent financial monitor being called in for the Trump Organization, Engoron's ruling also says the two elder sons of the former president, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, cannot do business in New York for two years and both have been ordered to pay $4 million each in restitution.

In January, Trump was forced to pay over $83 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defamatory statements he made after she accused the former reality TV star of a 1990 sexual assault.

Trump also awaits a March 25 trial where he faces 34 felony counts for the falsification of business records related to the hush money payments made to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

