Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 26, 2024 / 2:43 AM

AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage

By Darryl Coote
AT&amp;T said Sunday that it will be automatically crediting customers affected by Thursday's network outage. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
AT&T said Sunday that it will be automatically crediting customers affected by Thursday's network outage. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- AT&T will reimburse customers affected by last week's network outage, the American communications company said in a statement while apologizing to the tens of thousands impacted by the downed service.

The outage began at about 5 a.m. Thursday and lasted around 12 hours, with more than 71,000 customers reporting cellphone issues at its peak, according to the website Down Detector.

Advertisement

On Sunday, AT&T said on its website that "potentially impacted customers" will automatically be credited $5, "the average cost of a full day of service."

"No matter the timing, one thing is clear -- we let down many of our customers, including many of you and your families," John Stanky, chief executive at AT&T said in a statement. "For that, we apologize."

Related

Customers will see the credit in one to two billing cycles, it said.

Impacted prepaid customers will have options for compensation, Stanky said, adding that AT&T was working closely with Mid-Market and Enterprise customers to address their concerns.

"Outages sometimes have outsized impacts on some subscribers that may be greater than the face value of the credit," Stanky said. "For that reason, I believe that crediting those customers for essentially a full day of service is the right thing to do."

Advertisement

The company has said the outage was the result of a technical issue that occurred during the expansion of the network, and was not caused by a cyberattack.

"Our initial review of the cause of Thursday's outage indicates it was due to the application and execution of an incorrect process used while working to expand our network," Stanky said.

Latest Headlines

Koch-backed network ends funding for Nikki Haley following S.C. primary loss
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Koch-backed network ends funding for Nikki Haley following S.C. primary loss
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- an influential conservative political network financed by billionaire Charles Koch has announced it will cease contributing to Nikki Haley's presidential campaign.
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., on Sunday and is listed in critical condition, local fire officials said.
Lithium-ion battery blamed in NYC fire that killed 1 and injured 17
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Lithium-ion battery blamed in NYC fire that killed 1 and injured 17
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A fire that killed one person and injured 17 others this week in New York City was caused by a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery, according to city fire marshals.
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A judge in Montgomery, Ala., is in critical condition Sunday after suffering a gunshot wound allegedly inflicted by his own son during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A college wrestler was found dead in his Kentucky dorm room over the weekend and a suspect identified as a former team member at Campbellsville University has been charged with murder, authorities say.
Trump cruises to South Carolina primary win; Haley vows to stay in race
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump cruises to South Carolina primary win; Haley vows to stay in race
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump cruised to victory in Saturday's South Carolina Republican presidential primary, defeating Nikki Haley, the state's former governor, by a 20-point margin.
NORAD: Object that triggered fighter jet scramble likely a hobby balloon
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NORAD: Object that triggered fighter jet scramble likely a hobby balloon
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A high-flying object that triggered a fighter jet scramble was likely just a hobby balloon and has since exited U.S. airspace, North American Aerospace Defense Command officials announced Saturday.
Affidavit: Suspect in slayings of 2 Colo. students issued threat before shootings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Affidavit: Suspect in slayings of 2 Colo. students issued threat before shootings
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A newly filed police affidavit has revealed details of an ongoing feud between a slain University of Colorado student and a murder suspect who made his initial court appearance on Friday.
Police identify suspect in Georgia nursing student's slaying
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Police identify suspect in Georgia nursing student's slaying
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia have released the name of a suspect now detained in connection to the death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus this week.
Police release interview footage from bullied LGBTQ+ teen who died
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police release interview footage from bullied LGBTQ+ teen who died
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from an officer who interviewed a bullied transgender 16-year-old the day before they died suddenly.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets after surge in Red Sea shipping attacks
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets after surge in Red Sea shipping attacks
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement