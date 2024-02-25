Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 25, 2024 / 5:37 PM

Lithium-ion battery blamed in NYC fire that killed 1 and injured 17

By Mark Moran
Three New York City firefighters are shown being lowered via a rope to the fifth floor of a burning building in Harlem on Friday. One person was killed and 17 others injured in the blaze, which FDNY officials blamed on a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery. Photo courtesy Fire Department of New York/X
Three New York City firefighters are shown being lowered via a rope to the fifth floor of a burning building in Harlem on Friday. One person was killed and 17 others injured in the blaze, which FDNY officials blamed on a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery. Photo courtesy Fire Department of New York/X

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A fire that killed one person and injured 17 others this week in New York City was caused by a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery, according to city fire marshals.

The two-alarm blaze on the fourth and fifth floors of the apartment building in the Harlem neighborhood of Hamilton Heights broke out shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, forcing Fire Department of New York personnel to use ropes to rescue residents of the building on St. Nicholas Place.

Advertisement

Officials said three FDNY firefighters using the lifesaving rope were lowered to the fifth floor where victims were trapped, grabbed them and lowered them to the ground. A total of 18 victims were taken from the building. Twelve were hospitalized and four were listed in critical condition as of Friday.

The fatality was identified as Fazil Khan, 27, an investigative journalist from India who had relocated to the United States. FDNY listed him as the first casualty of 2024 linked to a lithium-ion battery fire.

Related

Fire marshals announced Saturday the cause of fire had been pinpointed as a lithium-ion battery. Such batteries caused 267 fires, 150 injuries and 18 deaths in the city last year, they said.

Advertisement

Dorothy Montague, a resident of the building for 50 years, said she started worrying when she saw new tenants parking their e-bikes outside and charging their lithium batteries indoors.

"I did see the elongated battery in their hands and I asked one young man, 'please be careful, please be careful,' and I spoke to management," she told WNBC-TV. "Unfortunately, someone had to die and I am so sorry about that but it had been brought to management's attention," Montague told News 4, the local NBC affiliate.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh warned earlier this month that lithium-ion batteries are now a leading cause of fires and fire deaths in the city.

In September, the city started enforcing e-bike battery certification at retailers, which requires any mobility device using lithium-ion batteries to comply with safety standards before it's sold.

FDNY Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Flynn sounded the alarm in Congress earlier this month, calling on lawmakers to pass legislation mandating safety standards that would broaden the scope of batteries covered under those standards.

Advertisement

"We cannot regulate devices that are coming into the city from surrounding areas," Flynn said.

Investigators have opened two dozen cases into fires potentially started by lithium-ion batteries across New York City's five boroughs since the start the start of this year, the FDNY said. Eight injuries and one death have been reported so far.

Latest Headlines

Man sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington D.C.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington D.C.
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A man set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C. on Sunday and is listed in critical condition, local fire officials said.
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A judge in Montgomery, Ala., is in critical condition Sunday after suffering a gunshot wound allegedly inflicted by his own son during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A college wrestler was found dead in his Kentucky dorm room over the weekend and a suspect identified as a former team member at Campbellsville University has been charged with murder, authorities say.
Trump cruises to South Carolina primary win; Haley vows to stay in race
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump cruises to South Carolina primary win; Haley vows to stay in race
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump cruised to victory in Saturday's South Carolina Republican presidential primary, defeating Nikki Haley, the state's former governor, by a 20-point margin.
NORAD: Object that triggered fighter jet scramble likely a hobby balloon
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NORAD: Object that triggered fighter jet scramble likely a hobby balloon
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A high-flying object that triggered a fighter jet scramble was likely just a hobby balloon and has since exited U.S. airspace, North American Aerospace Defense Command officials announced Saturday.
Affidavit: Suspect in slayings of 2 Colo. students issued threat before shootings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Affidavit: Suspect in slayings of 2 Colo. students issued threat before shootings
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A newly filed police affidavit has revealed details of an ongoing feud between a slain University of Colorado student and a murder suspect who made his initial court appearance on Friday.
Police identify suspect in Georgia nursing student's slaying
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Police identify suspect in Georgia nursing student's slaying
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia have released the name of a suspect now detained in connection to the death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus this week.
Police release interview footage from bullied LGBTQ+ teen who died
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police release interview footage from bullied LGBTQ+ teen who died
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from an officer who interviewed a bullied transgender 16-year-old the day before they died suddenly.
Alabama lawmakers act to protect state IVF clinics following court ruling
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alabama lawmakers act to protect state IVF clinics following court ruling
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Alabama lawmakers are seeking to preserve in vitro fertilization clinics and reverse the definition of frozen fertilized embryos as children after the state's highest court ruled they qualify as such under state law.
Powerhouse storm to unleash severe weather across more than a dozen states
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Powerhouse storm to unleash severe weather across more than a dozen states
A volatile weather pattern is evolving for much of the country next week, bringing damaging thunderstorms and gusty winds from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard, forecasters said Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington D.C.
Man sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington D.C.
Across the river from North Korea, a laser light show for peace
Across the river from North Korea, a laser light show for peace
NORAD: Object that triggered fighter jet scramble likely a hobby balloon
NORAD: Object that triggered fighter jet scramble likely a hobby balloon
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets after surge in Red Sea shipping attacks
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets after surge in Red Sea shipping attacks
Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war with Russia
Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war with Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement