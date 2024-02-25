Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son

Khalfani Hardwick, the son of Alabama Circuit Court Judge Johnny Hardwick, was jailed Sunday on charges of first-degree assault and domestic violence in connection with the shooting of his father. Photo courtesy Montgomery County, Ala., Sheriff's Office

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A judge in Montgomery, Ala., is in critical condition Sunday after suffering a gunshot wound allegedly inflicted by his own son during a domestic dispute, authorities said. Johnny Hardwick, the presiding judge for Alabama's 15th Circuit Court in Montgomery, was allegedly shot and assaulted by his son, Khalfani Hardwick, 36, on Saturday in the wake of an argument, Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said in a statement to media outlets. Advertisement

Deputies responding to domestic disturbance call at the judge's residence discovered he had "assaulted, shot, and seriously injured by his son," the sheriff said.

Khalfani Hardwick fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle but was taken into custody shortly afterward along a highway, Cunningham added.

By Sunday morning, Khalfani Hardwick appeared on the inmate roster of the Montgomery County jail, facing charges of domestic violence, first degree assault, and illegally possessing a pistol. Bond is listed at $15,000.

In 2014, Khalfani Hardwick pleaded guilty to second-degree assault after shooting family friend Clayton Riley in the head. He served no prison time.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issued a statement expressing dismay over Johnny Hardwick's shooting, noting that the judge "has honorably served our community on the Circuit Court for decades, helping spearhead numerous reforms to make the court system more equitable and fair."

Advertisement

In particular, Reed said, Hardwick "worked to eliminate bond requirements for more non-violent offenses," while also serving the community as an advocate for youth as the one of the founders of 100 Black Men of Greater Montgomery.

"We are praying for his recovery," the mayor said.

Johnny Hardwick has served in federal, state and Montgomery city positions and was appointed to the circuit court in 2001.

Last August, he was named president of the Alabama Association of Circuit Court Judges.