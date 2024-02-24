Advertisement
Feb. 24, 2024 / 3:57 PM

Affidavit: Suspect in slayings of 2 Colo. students issued threat before shootings

By Simon Druker

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A newly filed police affidavit has revealed details of an ongoing feud between a slain University of Colorado student and a murder suspect who made his initial court appearance on Friday.

Nicholas Jordan, who is charged with shooting and killing two people inside a Colorado Springs dormitory earlier this month, saw his bond raised from $1 million to $5 million during an appearance before El Paso County District Court Judge David Shakes, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

Shakes denied a motion from defense lawyers to keep the police affidavit sealed. The document details disagreements between Jordan, 25, and one of the victims, 24-year-old Samuel Knopp.

Knopp and Celie Montgomery, 26, were both killed early in the morning of Feb. 16.

The judge said he considered Jordan to be a flight risk as he is facing two life sentences without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Jordan was arrested Monday and faces two counts of first-degree murder in the case. Police found a loaded AK-47 rifle in his car. He is being held in the El Paso County Jail.

Jordan and Knopp were roommates and the affidavit shows they clashed on multiple occasions over trash in the common area of their shared living space. Knopp and another roommate, Giancarlo Argueta-Agudelo, also both complained about Jordan for smoking cigarettes and marijuana in his single room in the Crestone House dormitory in Colorado Springs.

The affidavit filed Friday also claims Jordan once told Knopp he would "kill him" if further complaints ensued.

Police said they were called for shots fired at the building shortly before 6 a.m. Argueta-Agudelo made the 911 call after hearing gunshots.

Security camera footage recorded Jordan's vehicle and license plate after the shooting. An electronic entry log for a locked door recorded him entering the building at 5:42 a.m. while a security camera recorded a person in dark clothing leaving 14 minutes later.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27.

