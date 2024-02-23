Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2024 / 9:52 AM

Student found dead on University of Georgia campus, foul play suspected

By Doug Cunningham

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Georgia law enforcement Friday were investigating the death of an Augusta University nursing student found dead Thursday on the University of Georgia's campus.

University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey Clark said at a news conference Thursday night that authorities had not yet identified a suspect after the woman was found unconscious and not breathing with visible injuries near intramural fields and jogging trails on the campus.

The victim was not immediately identified to the public, however, Augusta University confirmed she was a student at its College of Nursing in Athens.

She was part of a program that allowed students from the university to take part in campus life and activities at the University of Georgia, 11Alive reported.

Clark said police got a call from a friend of the victim concerned she had not returned from jogging. Police found the victim at approximately 12:38 p.m. Thursday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens Police Department were investigating the incident but Clark said no immediate threat remained in the area although the potential for danger remained as the suspect was still at large.

"When there's a suspect that's on the loose there's always a danger. But there's no immediate danger at this time," Clark said.

Classes at the University of Georgia were canceled and would resume Monday.

"The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our university. Our student body is grieving the sudden death of one of our students in Brumby Hall last night," the university said in a statement. "And as we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today's devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students."

Augusta University also canceled classes on Friday.

The death would be the first homicide on at the campus since University of Georgia student Donna Lynn Allen was stabbed to death by an assailant as she walked to her car in December 21, 1983.

