Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2024 / 4:27 AM

Three University of Wyoming swim team members die in car crash

By Darryl Coote
The University of Wyoming said Thursday that three members of its swimming and diving team were killed and two others were injured in a car crash. Photo courtesy of Livermore Fire Protection District/X
The University of Wyoming said Thursday that three members of its swimming and diving team were killed and two others were injured in a car crash. Photo courtesy of Livermore Fire Protection District/X

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team have died in a single-vehicle crash in Colorado, the school said.

The university said in a statement that the incident happened Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 287 about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border.

Advertisement

"Initial indications are that the driver swerved and the vehicle went off the road, rolling multiple times," it said.

Two other members of the men's swimming and diving team also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Related

"We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people," University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel said.

"Words are insufficient to express our sadness."

Colorado State Patrol in a release identified the deceased as an 18-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, the Coloradoan reported.

The university said it would not be releasing the names of the victims until next of kin was notified.

According to authorities, the five people were occupants of a Toyota RAV4 that was traveling southbound when it drove off the road. It rolled multiple times, causing two people to be ejected from the vehicle, they said.

Advertisement

The crash is under investigation, according to the school, which said counseling services are being offered to students who require them.

"My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends," University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman said.

"It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes."

Latest Headlines

Trump files slew of motions seeking to dismiss classified documents case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump files slew of motions seeking to dismiss classified documents case
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Lawyers representing Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss an indictment charging the former president over his alleged illegal retention and handling of classified documents after he left the White House.
Vice to layoff hundreds of staff
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Vice to layoff hundreds of staff
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Vice Media has announced plans to lay off several hundred of its 900 employees and stop publishing content on Vice.com, the company announced in a staff memo Thursday.
In marking two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, U.S. unfurls criminal and civil actions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
In marking two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, U.S. unfurls criminal and civil actions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Ahead of the grim two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States on Thursday unfurled sweeping civil and criminal actions, including indictments filed against sanctioned oligarchs.
2 children die in Northern California hillside collapse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2 children die in Northern California hillside collapse
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Two children died Thursday after they became caught in a hillside collapse in Northern California, authorities said.
Four mariners of intercepted ship charged with smuggling weapons from Iran to Houthi militants
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Four mariners of intercepted ship charged with smuggling weapons from Iran to Houthi militants
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Four mariners of a vessel intercepted last month by the U.S. Navy in a mission that resulted in the deaths of two Navy SEALs have been charged with transporting suspected Iranian-made weaponry.
Justice Department appoints first chief artificial intelligence officer
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Department appoints first chief artificial intelligence officer
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has appointed its first chief artificial intelligence officer amid rising concerns about the ethics of AI.
FBI informant charged with lying about Hunter Biden rearrested
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FBI informant charged with lying about Hunter Biden rearrested
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The informant charged with lying to the FBI about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's dealings with a Ukraine energy company was rearrested Thursday.
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The judge in former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud case has denied his lawyers' request to delay enforcement of the decision.
Jury hears opening statements in 'Rust' armorer's manslaughter trial
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Jury hears opening statements in 'Rust' armorer's manslaughter trial
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Opening statements began Thursday in the trial of "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who faces charges of manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection have seized over six tons of methamphetamine at the Eagle Pass, Tex., port of entry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
Man arrested for brutal killing of aspiring LA model found bound in fridge
Man arrested for brutal killing of aspiring LA model found bound in fridge
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over election data contest
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over election data contest
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement