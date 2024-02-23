Trending
Feb. 23, 2024 / 12:13 PM

Texas man pleads guilty to securities fraud, forfeits $1.7 million

By Doug Cunningham
Tyler Loudon of Houston has pleaded guilty to securities fraud and will forfeit $1.7 million in illegal insider trading profits. Photo by Activedia/Pixabay
Tyler Loudon of Houston has pleaded guilty to securities fraud and will forfeit $1.7 million in illegal insider trading profits. Photo by Activedia/Pixabay

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged Tyler Loudon of Houston with insider trading that produced $1.76 million in illegal profits.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani of the Southern District of Texas said in a statement that Loudon pleaded guilty to securities fraud.

Sentencing is set for May 17. Loudon agreed to forfeit all of the illegal profits. He faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 at sentencing.

The SEC complaint alleges Loudon overheard his wife's work-related conversations about London-based oil and gas company BP plans to acquire TravelCenters of America.

"We allege that Mr. Loudon took advantage of his remote working conditions and his wife's trust to profit from information he knew was confidential," said a statement from Eric Werner, Regional Director of the SEC's Fort Worth Regional Office. "The SEC remains committed to prosecuting such malfeasance."

The SEC said without his wife's knowledge Loudon bought 46,450 shares of TravelCenters stock prior to the merger being publicly announced Feb. 16, 2023.

When the stock rose 71%, the SEC said, Loudon allegedly immediately sold it.

Loudon has also consented to a partial judgment on the SEC charge, subject to court approval.

According to the SEC, without denying the allegations, Loudon has agreed to a judgment "permanently enjoining him from violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws, imposing an officer and director bar, and ordering that he pay disgorgement with prejudgment interest and a civil penalty in amounts to be determined by the Court."

Nvidia surpasses $2 trillion market cap during Friday trading
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Tech firm Nvidia surpassed a $2 trillion market cap for a short period during trading on Friday.
Joe Biden announces 500 sanctions on Russia for Ukraine war, Alexei Navalny death
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. marked the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the announcement Friday of an unprecedented package of sanctions penalizing Moscow for the war and the death of activist Alexei Navalny.
Student found dead on University of Georgia campus, foul play suspected
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Georgia law enforcement Friday were investigating the death of an Augusta University nursing student found dead Thursday on the University of Georgia's campus.
Congaree, Dry Tortugas national parks broke visitation records in 2023
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The National Park Service announced its list of 20 parks that broke visitation records in 2023.
AT&T: Internal issue, not cyberattack caused mass service outage
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- AT&;T said an internal issue and not a cyberattack was the blame for a massive outage on Thursday that had a ripple effect through other cellular companies around the country.
Three University of Wyoming swim team members die in car crash
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team have died in a single-vehicle crash in Colorado, the school said.
Donald Trump files motions seeking to dismiss classified documents case
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Lawyers representing Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss an indictment charging the former president over his alleged illegal retention and handling of classified documents after he left the White House.
Vice to layoff hundreds of staff
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Vice Media has announced plans to lay off several hundred of its 900 employees and stop publishing content on Vice.com, the company announced in a staff memo Thursday.
In marking two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, U.S. unfurls criminal and civil actions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Ahead of the grim two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States on Thursday unfurled sweeping civil and criminal actions, including indictments filed against sanctioned oligarchs.
2 children die in Northern California hillside collapse
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Two children died Thursday after they became caught in a hillside collapse in Northern California, authorities said.
