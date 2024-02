New York City police say a 45-year-old male victim was either shot or stabbed during a dispute on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority train (such as pictured in 2020) as it was traveling in the Bronx area of the city. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Police in New York City still are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man on the subway Friday morning. "The victim was shot once which caused his demise," according to an updated post on X from a New York Police Department deputy commissioner at 1:52 p.m. EST.

Authorities at first said the 45-year-old male victim was either shot or stabbed during a dispute on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority train as it was traveling in the Bronx area of the city toward the 182-183rd Street station near Fordham, sometime after 5 a.m. local time.

Later it was determined that the victim has suffered a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made, but police have released surveillance photos of three suspects -- all wearing black -- wanted for questioning.

The victim -- who had puncture wound on his chest -- has not yet been identified. Emergency crews took him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

"This disgusting violence will not be tolerated in NYC. They will be located and we will bring them to justice for the victim and his family," NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said on social media.

