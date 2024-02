AT&T mobile phone customers reported widespread outages on Thursday. File Photo by Justin Laine/EPA-EFE

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Cellphone customers reported nearly 90,000 issues with their devices, affecting mostly AT&T users, Thursday morning. AT&T had received more than 71,400 reports of issues at about 8 a.m. EST, with their service with 49% of those calls complaining about no signal, according to the website Downdetector.com. Advertisement

Cricket reported 13,800 outages with 68% of customers complaining about no signal. Verizon said it received 4.300 outage issues, with 65% of users saying they had mobile Phone issues. T-Mobile had 1,900 outages, with 50% receiving no signal.

"We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911)," the San Francisco Fire Department said in an X post. It encouraged residents to use landlines if they cannot access their smartphones.

"We are actively engaging and monitoring this. The San Fransisco 911 center is operational."

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management sent a similar alert to residents on Thursday as well and told users to monitor television and radio reports for more information.

"We are aware of widespread Internet and cellular outages," the department said on X. "[We] are monitoring the situation."

Down Detector said overall service has been disrupted to 12,000 across a total of 47 websites.