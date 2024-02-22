Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2024 / 1:08 AM

Third suspect in murder-for-hire plot of Iranian dissident extradited to U.S.

By Darryl Coote
The third suspect in the plot to murder American journalist Masih Alinejad was extradited to the United States on Wednesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The third suspect in the plot to murder American journalist Masih Alinejad was extradited to the United States on Wednesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A suspect in the murder-for-hire plot of Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad has been extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic, U.S. officials said.

Poland Omarov, 39, of Georgia, was arrested by Czech law enforcement on Jan. 4 at the request of the United States and arrived in New York on Wednesday when he was arraigned on murder-for-hire and money laundering charges before U.S. Magistrate Judge Saral Cave.

Advertisement

Omarov was one of three people charged in January 2023 for the plot to murder Alinejad, a critic of the regime in Tehran.

"Last year, I announced charges against three defendants for their roles in a conspiracy to murder a U.S. citizen who has long been targeted by the government of Iran," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Advertisement

"At the time of the announcement, two of the defendants were in U.S. custody, and we said that the long arm of the law would find and bring to justice those who seek to threaten, silence or harm American citizens. Today, we have done just that."

The indictment charges Omarov, Rafat Amirov, 45, of Iran and Khalid Mehdiyev, 25, of Yonkers, N.Y., as members of an international criminal organization who schemed in July of 2022 to murder Alinejad at the request of those inside Iran.

The document alleges individuals in Iran sent Amirov the targeting information who then sent it to Omarov who informed Mehdiyev within New York City to conduct surveillance and reconnaissance on Alinejad's home and residence.

Prosecutors accuse Omarov and Amirov of arranging for Mehdiyev to receive a cash payment of $30,000 for the plot, some of which he used to buy an AK-47-style rifle, two magazines and at least 66 rounds of ammunition.

Mehdiyev is accused of repeatedly going to Alinejad's neighborhood to carry out the murder but was unable to do so for various reasons.

The plot was foiled July 28 when Alinejad observed suspicious activity outside her residence and left the area. As Mehdiyev drove away from her home, he was stopped for a traffic violation and a search of the vehicle produced the rifle, rounds, $1,100 in cash and a black ski mask. He was arrested.

Advertisement

A fourth suspect, Zialat Mamedov, has also been charged in the plot.

The Justice Department has withheld the identity of the plot's victim, but Alinejad has said she was the one Iran was seeking to murder.

Alinejad on Wednesday in a statement said she looks forward to testifying at their trial.

"I'm joyful first for having been given a second life and I rejoice in the humiliation of Islamic Republic," she said.

Alinejad has been the target of previous plots by the Iranian government.

In July 2021, the Justice Department announced four Iranians had been indicted for a sprawling multiyear international scheme to kidnap Alinejad and forcibly return her to her native Iran, which she fled in 2009.

"My adopted country has once again saved me from the murderous regime of my birth country Iran," she said.

"The Islamic Republic has twice failed in its attempts to kill me in America to stop me from giving voice to the voiceless and fighting against the Islamic Republic. And I am not alone Iran's regime using transnational repression to silence many other dissents in the West."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Experts call for deepfake crackdown
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Experts call for deepfake crackdown
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Experts in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence and child safety in the entertainment industry called on officials to combat the growing dangers of deepfake content, which is becoming commonplace in politics
Biden admin. makes $115 million available for low-income senior housing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden admin. makes $115 million available for low-income senior housing
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has made $115 million in grant funding available to develop and improve housing for low-income seniors, officials announced Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgement
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump and his adult sons in a civil fraud case asked the judge on Tuesday to delay enforcing their penalty of hundreds of millions of dollars.
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Hydeia Broadbent, one of the nation's first generation to grow up with AIDs and a respective activist who lived with HIV her entire life, passed on in her sleep Tuesday at the age of 39.
Man who 'viciously assaulted' Asian woman in Manhattan gets 15 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man who 'viciously assaulted' Asian woman in Manhattan gets 15 years
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison for viciously and repeatedly assaulting a 65-year-old Filipino woman in Midtown Manhattan in 2021.
Japanese crime boss charged in U.S. with trafficking nuclear materials
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Japanese crime boss charged in U.S. with trafficking nuclear materials
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The alleged leader of Japan's Yakuza crime syndicate was charged with trying to sell weapons-grade nuclear materials from Burma to buyers from other nations, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Arizona DA says she distrusts Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, won't extradite murder suspect
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Arizona DA says she distrusts Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, won't extradite murder suspect
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An Arizona Republican district attorney on Wednesday refused to extradite a suspected murderer to New York City because of what she said was her distrust of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Jury selection begins in trial of 'Rust' armorer
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jury selection begins in trial of 'Rust' armorer
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday the trial of Hannah Gutierrez, the armorer who was in charge of props on the film set of Rust, where a prop gun used by actor Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
EPA policy toward cross-state pollution questioned in Supreme Court hearing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
EPA policy toward cross-state pollution questioned in Supreme Court hearing
WASHINGTON, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a high-stakes environmental case holding implications for the regulation of air pollution nationwide. A decision could limit the EPA's authority to regulate emissions nationwide.
Boeing to replace head of troubled 737 Max program
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Boeing to replace head of troubled 737 Max program
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Boeing announced Wednesday that it is replacing 737 Max program head Ed Clark amid new concerns about the passenger aircraft.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million Georgia defamation verdict
Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million Georgia defamation verdict
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
Alabama's Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are children
Alabama's Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are children
Houthi rebels attack U.S. ships near Yemen
Houthi rebels attack U.S. ships near Yemen
Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgement
Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement