U.S. expands visa restrictions on transportation operators aiding irregular migration

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The United States has expanded visa restrictions to transportation operators accused of offering services that facilitate irregular migration, as the Biden administration attempts to clamp down on migrants and asylum seekers illegally entering the country.
The State Department unveiled the new visa restriction policy Wednesday, stating it will target owners, executives and senior officials of "charter flight, ground and maritime transportation companies providing transportation services designed for use primarily by persons intending to migrate irregularly to the United States."