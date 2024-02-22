Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2024 / 5:13 PM

Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border

By Patrick Hilsman
A migrant attempts to cross the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, in September. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol says agents seized six and a half tons of methamphetamine, with a street value of $117 million, Sunday at the Eagle Pass port of entry. File Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that agents seized more than 6 tons of methamphetamine at the Eagle Pass, Texas, port of entry.

The agency described the seizure as "the largest ever at a port of entry, in a single enforcement action."

CPB says the shipment was intercepted from a tractor trailer at the Camino Real International Bridge on Sunday.

"Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of nearly 13,101 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the conveyance," CPB said in a press release Thursday.

"This gargantuan methamphetamine seizure, the largest ever taken down by CBP officers at a port of entry, uniquely illustrates the serious narcotics threat our officers face on a daily basis," said Laredo Field Office Director of Field Operations Donald Kusser.

The CPB said the seizure has a street value of about $117.1 million.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Mark Dawson said, "For too long, drug trafficking organizations have been raking in billions of dollars at the expense of our communities that are left ravaged by addiction, death and despair as a result of these poisonous substances."

The shipment has been turned over to agents from Homeland Security Special Investigations.

