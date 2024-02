Jury selection started Wednesday in the trial of 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez, who is accused of loading real bullets into a gun that was fired by actor Alec Baldwin, killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins (pictured). File Photo by Halyna Hutchins/Instagram

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday the trial of Hannah Gutierrez, the armorer who was in charge of props on the film set of Rust, where a prop gun used by actor Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, ABC News reports. Gutierrez allegedly loaded a real round into the weapon that Alec Baldwin was meant to use on set. She also is accused of tampering with evidence for trying to conceal a bag of cocaine from police. Advertisement

Last week, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that evidence of Gutierrez's drug use was admissible in court.

Gutierrez is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

In August, a request to have a civil suit against Baldwin dismissed was denied.

In January, Baldwin pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting after being indicted by a New Mexico grand jury.