U.S. News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 8:12 PM

United Airlines plane with damaged wing lands safely in Denver

By Ehren Wynder
United Flight 354 made an emergency landing in Denver Monday due to a damaged wing slat. The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident. Photo courtesy of United Airlines
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston made an emergency landing in Denver Monday due to a damaged wing.

United Flight 354 was diverted to Denver "to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft," the airline said in a statement to the Boston Globe.

"The flight landed safely and we arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to Boston."

A video that passenger Kevin Clark shared to social media showed the damaged section of the wing as the plane prepared to touch down.

"Just about to land in Denver with the wing coming apart on the plane," Clarke said in the video. "It came apart when we took off from San Francisco. And we're just about on the ground. Can't wait for this flight to be over."

United Airlines confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle that there was "an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft" but did say what could have caused the damage.

A wing slat is a retractable aerodynamic part on the leading edge of a plane's wings, and it is used when the plane lands and takes off.

The Boeing 757-200 carrying 165 passengers landed safely in Denver at 7:21 p.m. ET. No injuries were reported.

United said the passengers were transferred to another flight and arrived in Boston early Tuesday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident.

The incident follows a FAA order last month to ground most of Boeing's 737 Max 9 jets due to a fuselage panel blowout on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.

In response to Florida's book banning, Ripley's to give state's residents free books
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
In response to Florida's book banning, Ripley's to give state's residents free books
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Believe it or not, a Florida public school has designated three Ripley's Believe It or Not! books for potential banning.
Measles cases continue to rise in South Florida
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Measles cases continue to rise in South Florida
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Six cases of the measles have now been reported in Florida and have been traced back to a Weston elementary school in what some experts warn could be a rising problem with people being unvaccinated.
Nikki Haley vows to stay in presidential race, not give into GOP 'herd mentality'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nikki Haley vows to stay in presidential race, not give into GOP 'herd mentality'
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley, the last Republican primary candidate to hold out hope for unseating former President Donald Trump, told supporters Tuesday she isn't going anywhere.
Missing 11-year-old girl in Texas found dead
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Missing 11-year-old girl in Texas found dead
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The body of Audrii Cunningham, an 11-year-old girl who had been missing in Texas, was found Tuesday, officials said. A suspect is in custody.
USDA announces $500M to help prevent wildfires in western U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
USDA announces $500M to help prevent wildfires in western U.S.
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday announced $500 million will be used to confront the nation's ongoing wildfire crisis.
YouTube parenting blogger Ruby Franke sentenced on child abuse charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
YouTube parenting blogger Ruby Franke sentenced on child abuse charges
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Former parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke on Tuesday was sentenced to four consecutive terms of one to 15 years in prison on child abuse charges.
Kamala Harris visits Pittsburgh, announces $5.8B clean water investment
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Kamala Harris visits Pittsburgh, announces $5.8B clean water investment
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan on Tuesday announced a $5.8 billion investment for clean water infrastructure.
2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Jackson County, Mo., prosecutor's office says two men have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting Wednesday at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade which left one person dead.
U.S. plans sanctions against Russia over Alexei Navalny's death
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. plans sanctions against Russia over Alexei Navalny's death
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The United States says "major sanctions" are coming against Russia on Friday in response to the circumstances surrounding the death of Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Russian court upholds U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's prison sentence
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Russian court upholds U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's prison sentence
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A judicial court in Russia on Tuesday upheld the sentence of wrongfully detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
