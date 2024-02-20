United Airlines plane with damaged wing lands safely in Denver

United Flight 354 made an emergency landing in Denver Monday due to a damaged wing slat. The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident. Photo courtesy of United Airlines

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston made an emergency landing in Denver Monday due to a damaged wing. United Flight 354 was diverted to Denver "to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft," the airline said in a statement to the Boston Globe. Advertisement

"The flight landed safely and we arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to Boston."

A video that passenger Kevin Clark shared to social media showed the damaged section of the wing as the plane prepared to touch down.

"Just about to land in Denver with the wing coming apart on the plane," Clarke said in the video. "It came apart when we took off from San Francisco. And we're just about on the ground. Can't wait for this flight to be over."

United Airlines confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle that there was "an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft" but did say what could have caused the damage.

A wing slat is a retractable aerodynamic part on the leading edge of a plane's wings, and it is used when the plane lands and takes off.

The Boeing 757-200 carrying 165 passengers landed safely in Denver at 7:21 p.m. ET. No injuries were reported.

United said the passengers were transferred to another flight and arrived in Boston early Tuesday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident.

The incident follows a FAA order last month to ground most of Boeing's 737 Max 9 jets due to a fuselage panel blowout on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.