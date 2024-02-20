Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 2:23 PM

U.S. sanctions against Russia to be announced soon in wake of Alexei Navalny's death

U.S. official: Action 'designed to hold ... Putin accountable" for opposition leader's demise, Ukraine war

By Chris Benson
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks at the White House earlier this month. On Tuesday, Kirby said "major sanctions" are on the way for Russia after the death of political opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 2 | National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks at the White House earlier this month. On Tuesday, Kirby said "major sanctions" are on the way for Russia after the death of political opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The United States says "major sanctions" are coming against Russia on Friday in response to the questionable circumstances that surround the death of Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday morning that "whatever story the Russian government decides to tell the world," it is clear to the rest of the world that Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his government "are responsible for Mr. Navalny's death."

Advertisement

President Joe Biden said Monday that he was actively considering the placement of new and further political sanctions against Russia.

Kirby did not give details on the planned sanctions.

Related

While he did not speak to what further sanctions will look like, Kirby said they will be "designed to hold Mr. Putin accountable for now two years of war in Ukraine, but also specifically supplemented with additional sanctions regarding Mr. Navalny's death."

This Sunday will mark two years since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Kirby also echoed the calls of others for Congress to pass the bipartisan national security supplemental bill that has aid for Ukraine and which currently is stalled in the Republican-controlled U.S. House.

Advertisement

Navalny's death comes after Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin's -- another Putin opposition figure at the time -- mysterious death in an airplane crash in August.

On Tuesday, the French government said they had summoned Russia's ambassador in Paris to also call for an investigation into Navalny's death.

This comes as the European Union has also vowed to take steps against Russia consistent with the United States.

"The EU will spare no efforts to hold Russia's political leadership and authorities to account, in close coordination with our partners, and impose further costs for their actions, including through sanctions," Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative, said Monday.

Latest Headlines

Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Chinese manufacturers hope the C919 jet, which made its debut at the Singapore Airshow on Tuesday, could help the country catch up to producers like Boeing and Airbus.
Delta Airlines offers flight in path of April 8 solar eclipse
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Delta Airlines offers flight in path of April 8 solar eclipse
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- To celebrate the next solar eclipse on April 8, Delta Air Lines is offering a flight from Austin, Texas, to Detroit to give passengers time in the path of totality.
Walmart buys smart TV company Vizio for $2.3B
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Walmart buys smart TV company Vizio for $2.3B
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will purchase smart television maker Vizio and its operating system for $2.3 billion.
Hawaii considers $25 tourist tax to cover fire, environmental damage
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hawaii considers $25 tourist tax to cover fire, environmental damage
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Hawaiian lawmakers are considering a new $25 tax for visitors to offset an estimated $16 billion in damage left by the wildfires in Maui in 2023 and to combat environmental damage.
Kamala Harris to visit Pittsburgh, announce $5.8B clean water investment
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kamala Harris to visit Pittsburgh, announce $5.8B clean water investment
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The White House said Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will announce on Tuesday a $5.8 billion investment for clean water infrastructure.
Idaho asks Supreme Court to let gender-affirming healthcare ban stand
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Idaho asks Supreme Court to let gender-affirming healthcare ban stand
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Idaho has asked the Supreme Court to allow the state to enforce its felony ban on minors receiving gender-affirming healthcare, stating the scope of the lower court's decision was too broad.
Capital One to acquire Discover in $35.3B deal
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Capital One to acquire Discover in $35.3B deal
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Capital One on Monday evening announced it was acquiring Discover Financial Services in an all-stock transaction worth $35.3 billion.
Search underway for Virginia Tech student missing since last week
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Search underway for Virginia Tech student missing since last week
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A search is underway for a 20-year-old Virginia Tech student who never showed up at his parents' home as expected last week, school officials said Monday.
Most of California under flood watch as further weather damage expected
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Most of California under flood watch as further weather damage expected
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Another round of storms is expected for California's central and southern regions with nearly the entire state under flood watch after a series of similar weather-related activities just weeks prior.
Authorities still searching for missing Texas girl, say suspect not cooperating
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Authorities still searching for missing Texas girl, say suspect not cooperating
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- State and local authorities said Monday they are still searching for missing 11-year-old Texas girl Audrii Cunningham and indicated a suspect now in custody on an unrelated charge is not cooperating.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Boeing declines to send passenger planes to Singapore Airshow
Boeing declines to send passenger planes to Singapore Airshow
Authorities still searching for missing Texas girl, say suspect not cooperating
Authorities still searching for missing Texas girl, say suspect not cooperating
Kim Jong Un receives car from Vladimir Putin in show of 'special' friendship
Kim Jong Un receives car from Vladimir Putin in show of 'special' friendship
U.S. man admits to rape, murder in attack at Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle
U.S. man admits to rape, murder in attack at Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle
Search underway for Virginia Tech student missing since last week
Search underway for Virginia Tech student missing since last week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement