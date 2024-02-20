2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Authorities on Tuesday said two men have been charged in connection to the recent fatal shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.
Jackson County, Mo., Prosecutor Jean Peters Bakers' office said Dominic Miller, of Kansas City, Mo., and Lyndell Mays of Raytown, Mo., will face murder and other felony charges in connection with the shooting death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother and a popular local disc jockey who police said was killed by Miller's gun during Wednesday's incident.