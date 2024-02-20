Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 4:36 PM

2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting

By Chris Benson
People survey the scene in Kansas City after a Feb. 14 shooting following the NFL Super Bowl LVIII Victory Parade for the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by Dave Kaup/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | People survey the scene in Kansas City after a Feb. 14 shooting following the NFL Super Bowl LVIII Victory Parade for the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by Dave Kaup/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Authorities on Tuesday said two men have been charged in connection to the recent fatal shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

Jackson County, Mo., Prosecutor Jean Peters Bakers' office said Dominic Miller, of Kansas City, Mo., and Lyndell Mays of Raytown, Mo., will face murder and other felony charges in connection with the shooting death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother and a popular local disc jockey who police said was killed by Miller's gun during Wednesday's incident.

Advertisement

The two men face murder charges of the second degree and two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. The charges are the latest in relation to the shooting that injured 39 bystanders, 23 of whom suffered gunshot wounds, according to Kansas City Star.

Mays and Miller -- both now held on a $1 million bond -- attended the festivities following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory on February 14, and were both armed with guns when a "verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with no regard for thousands of other individuals in the area," according to the county prosecutors office.

Advertisement

"We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions," Baker said at Tuesday's press conference.

On Friday, prosecutors announced that two juveniles had been charged with multiple offenses in relation to the incident.

Both underage suspects are being held in a juvenile detention center and have been charged with firearms offenses and resisting arrest.

The shooting happened near the end of a Super Bowl victory parade by the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, who were celebrating their victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Read More

Latest Headlines

USDA announces $500M to help prevent wildfires in western U.S.
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
USDA announces $500M to help prevent wildfires in western U.S.
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday announced $500 million will be used to confront the nation's ongoing wildfire crisis.
YouTube parenting blogger Ruby Franke sentenced on child abuse charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
YouTube parenting blogger Ruby Franke sentenced on child abuse charges
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Former parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke on Tuesday was sentenced to four consecutive terms of one to 15 years in prison on child abuse charges.
Kamala Harris visits Pittsburgh, announces $5.8B clean water investment
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kamala Harris visits Pittsburgh, announces $5.8B clean water investment
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan on Tuesday announced a $5.8 billion investment for clean water infrastructure.
U.S. plans sanctions against Russia over Alexei Navalny's death
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. plans sanctions against Russia over Alexei Navalny's death
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The United States says "major sanctions" are coming against Russia on Friday in response to the circumstances surrounding the death of Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Russian court upholds U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's prison sentence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Russian court upholds U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's prison sentence
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A judicial court in Russia on Tuesday upheld the sentence of wrongfully detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
Super-charged hurricane season possible this year, forecasters say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Super-charged hurricane season possible this year, forecasters say
Two key factors prompt AccuWeather forecasters to sound the early warning of a potentially super-charged hurricane season: The return of La Niña and historically warm water across the Atlantic Ocean.
Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Chinese manufacturers hope the C919 jet, which made its debut at the Singapore Airshow on Tuesday, could help the country catch up to producers like Boeing and Airbus.
Delta Airlines offers flight in path of April 8 solar eclipse
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Delta Airlines offers flight in path of April 8 solar eclipse
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- To celebrate the next solar eclipse on April 8, Delta Air Lines is offering a flight from Austin, Texas, to Detroit to give passengers time in the path of totality.
Walmart buys smart TV company Vizio for $2.3B
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Walmart buys smart TV company Vizio for $2.3B
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will purchase smart television maker Vizio and its operating system for $2.3 billion.
Hawaii considers $25 tourist tax to cover fire, environmental damage
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Hawaii considers $25 tourist tax to cover fire, environmental damage
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Hawaiian lawmakers are considering a new $25 tax for visitors to offset an estimated $16 billion in damage left by the wildfires in Maui in 2023 and to combat environmental damage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities still searching for missing Texas girl, say suspect not cooperating
Authorities still searching for missing Texas girl, say suspect not cooperating
Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow
Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow
Kim Jong Un receives car from Vladimir Putin in show of 'special' friendship
Kim Jong Un receives car from Vladimir Putin in show of 'special' friendship
Search underway for Virginia Tech student missing since last week
Search underway for Virginia Tech student missing since last week
Capital One to acquire Discover in $35.3B deal
Capital One to acquire Discover in $35.3B deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement