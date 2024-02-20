2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting

1 of 3 | People survey the scene in Kansas City after a Feb. 14 shooting following the NFL Super Bowl LVIII Victory Parade for the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by Dave Kaup/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Authorities on Tuesday said two men have been charged in connection to the recent fatal shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade. Jackson County, Mo., Prosecutor Jean Peters Bakers' office said Dominic Miller, of Kansas City, Mo., and Lyndell Mays of Raytown, Mo., will face murder and other felony charges in connection with the shooting death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother and a popular local disc jockey who police said was killed by Miller's gun during Wednesday's incident. Advertisement

The two men face murder charges of the second degree and two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. The charges are the latest in relation to the shooting that injured 39 bystanders, 23 of whom suffered gunshot wounds, according to Kansas City Star.

Mays and Miller -- both now held on a $1 million bond -- attended the festivities following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory on February 14, and were both armed with guns when a "verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with no regard for thousands of other individuals in the area," according to the county prosecutors office.

"We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions," Baker said at Tuesday's press conference.

On Friday, prosecutors announced that two juveniles had been charged with multiple offenses in relation to the incident.

Both underage suspects are being held in a juvenile detention center and have been charged with firearms offenses and resisting arrest.

The shooting happened near the end of a Super Bowl victory parade by the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, who were celebrating their victory over the San Francisco 49ers.