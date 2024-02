Authorities investigating a double slaying in a dorm room at the Colorado Springs campus of the University of Colorado said Monday a 25-year-old man suspect is now under arrest on two counts of first-degree murder. File Photo by University of Colorado Colorado Springs/ Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with shooting deaths of two people at a University of Colorado dormitory room in Colorado Springs, police announced. Nicholas Jordan of Detroit was taken into custody without incident four days after 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colo., and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colo., were found dead, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in an update. Advertisement

Jordan was arrested in a vehicle located in a residential section of the city at 7:52 a.m. on Monday, police said. He had been the subject of an active manhunt since late Friday, when an arrest warrant was issued for him on two counts of first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred early Friday at the Crestone House dormitory located on the university's campus in Colorado Springs. Police said they were called for shots fired at the building shortly before 6 a.m.

On arrival at the dorm room, Montgomery and Knopp were found dead.

The police identified Knopp as a registered student at UCCS. The university later added that he was studying music.

All UCCS classes and meetings were canceled for Monday, the university said, adding that "only healing events will take place."

"As we mourn the loss of Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery, my hope is that we will come together as a community, support one another and share in our grief. Please remember that you are not alone," the university's chancellor, Jennifer Sobanet, said in a statement on Sunday.