Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 19, 2024 / 7:19 AM

1 killed, 5 injured in Indianapolis Waffle House shooting

By Clyde Hughes

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- One person was killed and five wounded in a shooting involving two groups at an Indianapolis Waffle House early Monday, authorities said.

Just after midnight, the two groups got into a confrontation inside and outside of the west side Waffle House and shots were fired. It was not clear how many of those shot were part of the initial confrontation or if they were customers, police said.

Advertisement

An adult female died from her wounds at an Indianapolis-area hospital. Ambulances transported four people -- three men and a woman -- to local hospitals, as well.

Authorities learned a fourth person was taken by a private vehicle to the Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital.

"The incident started with a disturbance between two groups that escalated to gunfire," the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, according to ABC News. "It is not clear at this point if any of the people injured were also individuals who fired shots.

"That will be part of what detectives will attempt to determine. Detectives are also working to review any video surveillance footage that may be available as the business did have surveillance cameras."

Advertisement

Police said officers are looking for additional witnesses who were at the popular 24-hour restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bee rustling season peaks as California almond trees blossom
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bee rustling season peaks as California almond trees blossom
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Bee rustling isn't as well-known as cattle rustling, but it's very real and affects beekeepers and farms throughout the nation - especially in California.
As they search for suspect, police identify victims in University of Colorado shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
As they search for suspect, police identify victims in University of Colorado shooting
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- As they continued to search for a suspect, police on Sunday identified the two people killed during Friday's shooting at the University of Colorado.
Lakewood church services resume after shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Lakewood church services resume after shooting
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Services resumed at Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday, a week after a woman armed with a rifle opened fire in the megachurch. The woman was killed by security guards.
Two police officers, one firefighter-paramedic dead in Minnesota shooting
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Two police officers, one firefighter-paramedic dead in Minnesota shooting
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Two police officers and a paramedic-firefighgter were killed and additional officers were wounded Sunday after they responded to a domestic incident in Burnsville, Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz said.
Northeast, Midwest dig out from snowstorm, South warming above average
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Northeast, Midwest dig out from snowstorm, South warming above average
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- People in the Northeast and Midwest are still digging out Sunday night after a rogue winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey at a rate of 4 inches per hour.
Trump launches $399 sneaker line, cologne and perfume
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump launches $399 sneaker line, cologne and perfume
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has launched his own line of sneakers, cologne and perfume. The $399 shoes, which had a "strict limit of three pairs per customer," are already sold out.
Fire Department of New York lieutenant charged with strangulation
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Fire Department of New York lieutenant charged with strangulation
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A lieutenant with the Fire Department of New York was arrested and charged with strangulation, police said.
Officials have 'person of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Officials have 'person of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials in Texas have identified a person of interest and may have found the backpack of a missing 11-year-old girl but say they are no closer to finding the subject of this week's Amber Alert.
UAW threatens to strike again at Ford Kentucky plant if local contract isn't resolved
U.S. News // 1 day ago
UAW threatens to strike again at Ford Kentucky plant if local contract isn't resolved
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers are threatening strike at Ford's largest and most profitable plant next week if local union demands are not met.
Former CBS exec Moonves pays $11K fine for interfering with LAPD investigation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former CBS exec Moonves pays $11K fine for interfering with LAPD investigation
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Former CBS President and CEO Leslie Moonves paid a fine of more than $11,000 for trying to influence a former Los Angeles police captain to leak information, according to newly public city documents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump launches $399 sneaker line, cologne and perfume
Trump launches $399 sneaker line, cologne and perfume
55 people are dead in Papua New Guinea massacre
55 people are dead in Papua New Guinea massacre
As they search for suspect, police identify victims in University of Colorado shooting
As they search for suspect, police identify victims in University of Colorado shooting
Two police officers, one firefighter-paramedic dead in Minnesota shooting
Two police officers, one firefighter-paramedic dead in Minnesota shooting
Yoav Gallant claims Hamas is looking for a successor to Sinwar
Yoav Gallant claims Hamas is looking for a successor to Sinwar
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement