U.S. News
Feb. 19, 2024 / 11:50 AM

Most of California under flood watch as further weather damage expected

By Chris Benson
A man looks at the flooded intersection of Bath and Hailey streets during an atmospheric river weather event in Santa Barbara on February 4. The storm triggered flood watches for nearly 40 million people in California. Photo by Erick Madrid/EPA
1 of 2 | A man looks at the flooded intersection of Bath and Hailey streets during an atmospheric river weather event in Santa Barbara on February 4. The storm triggered flood watches for nearly 40 million people in California. Photo by Erick Madrid/EPA

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Another round of storms is expected for California's central and southern regions with nearly the entire state under flood watch after a series of similar weather-related activities just weeks prior from the effects of the atmospheric river.

Some parts of California could see potential rainfall totaling up to 5 inches even though this is not expected to be as bad as the events from weeks ago.

Up to 10 inches of rain and "significant flooding" is possible in the area of Santa Lucias and Santa Ynez with evacuations in some parts of southern California.

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom activated the State Operations Center to "help coordinate state, local and federal response to the storm" with further flooding and mudslides expected in some parts of California.

Gas stations were packed last week in anticipation of bad weather patterns with reports of propane tanks being sold within days.

"Already this year, severe storms have proven to be deadly up and down California. Our state is taking this next storm seriously, and we ask all Californians to take steps now to prepare," Newsom said in a release.

This is California's second atmospheric river in weeks, which is a "relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere -- like rivers in the sky -- that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Much of northern California was under a wind advisory until around 4 a.m. Tuesday with winds expected to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said Coastal areas should prepare for "possible flooding" through Tuesday morning, advising boaters to "consider remaining in port."

