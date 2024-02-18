Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 18, 2024 / 10:34 PM

As they search for suspect, police identify victims in University of Colorado shooting

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- As they continued to search for a suspect, police on Sunday identified the two people killed during Friday's shooting at the University of Colorado.

The shooting occurred early Friday at the Crestone House dormitory located on the university's campus in Colorado Springs. Police said they were called for shots fired at the building shortly before 6 a.m.

Advertisement

On arrival at the dorm room, two people were found dead.

The Colorado Springs Police Department on Sunday identified the victims as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colo., and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colo.

Related

The police identified Knopp as a registered student at UCCS. The University later added that he was studying music.

Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

"Since the beginning of this investigation, the primary focus has been on the victims of this tragic incident and pursuing justice for them and their families," the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement.

A suspect has yet to be identified, but the authorities said that information on leads and any potential suspect details would not be released at this time.

Advertisement

"Investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university," the police department said.

"Detectives continue working around the clock, and we have intentionally restricted the amount of information made available to the public during the initial 48 hours of this investigation."

All UCCS classes and meetings have been canceled for Monday, the university said, adding that "only healing events will take place."

"As we mourn the loss of Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery, my hope is that we will come together as a community, support one another and share in our grief. Please remember that you are not alone," the university's chancellor, Jennifer Sobanet, said in a statement on Sunday.

Latest Headlines

Lakewood church services resume after shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lakewood church services resume after shooting
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Services resumed at Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday, a week after a woman armed with a rifle opened fire in the megachurch. The woman was killed by security guards.
Two police officers, one firefighter-paramedic dead in Minnesota shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Two police officers, one firefighter-paramedic dead in Minnesota shooting
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Two police officers and a paramedic-firefighgter were killed and additional officers were wounded Sunday after they responded to a domestic incident in Burnsville, Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz said.
Northeast, Midwest dig out from snowstorm, South warming above average
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Northeast, Midwest dig out from snowstorm, South warming above average
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- People in the Northeast and Midwest are still digging out Sunday night after a rogue winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey at a rate of 4 inches per hour.
Trump launches $399 sneaker line, cologne and perfume
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump launches $399 sneaker line, cologne and perfume
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has launched his own line of sneakers, cologne and perfume. The $399 shoes, which had a "strict limit of three pairs per customer," are already sold out.
Fire Department of New York lieutenant charged with strangulation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Fire Department of New York lieutenant charged with strangulation
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A lieutenant with the Fire Department of New York was arrested and charged with strangulation, police said.
Officials have 'person of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Officials have 'person of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials in Texas have identified a person of interest and may have found the backpack of a missing 11-year-old girl but say they are no closer to finding the subject of this week's Amber Alert.
UAW threatens to strike again at Ford Kentucky plant if local contract isn't resolved
U.S. News // 1 day ago
UAW threatens to strike again at Ford Kentucky plant if local contract isn't resolved
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers are threatening strike at Ford's largest and most profitable plant next week if local union demands are not met.
Former CBS exec Moonves pays $11K fine for interfering with LAPD investigation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former CBS exec Moonves pays $11K fine for interfering with LAPD investigation
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Former CBS President and CEO Leslie Moonves paid a fine of more than $11,000 for trying to influence a former Los Angeles police captain to leak information, according to newly public city documents.
Democratic presidential hopeful Dean Phillips announces campaign layoffs
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Democratic presidential hopeful Dean Phillips announces campaign layoffs
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips said Saturday he is laying off a significant portion of his staff but vowed to continue running as speculation mounted he will drop out soon.
5 migrants plead not guilty in Times Square brawl with NYPD officers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
5 migrants plead not guilty in Times Square brawl with NYPD officers
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Five migrant men charged in connection with the highly publicized assault of two New York City police officers in Times Square last month have made their first court appearances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump launches $399 sneaker line, cologne and perfume
Trump launches $399 sneaker line, cologne and perfume
Two police officers, one firefighter-paramedic dead in Minnesota shooting
Two police officers, one firefighter-paramedic dead in Minnesota shooting
Yoav Gallant claims Hamas is looking for a successor to Sinwar
Yoav Gallant claims Hamas is looking for a successor to Sinwar
55 people are dead in Papua New Guinea massacre
55 people are dead in Papua New Guinea massacre
Fire Department of New York lieutenant charged with strangulation
Fire Department of New York lieutenant charged with strangulation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement