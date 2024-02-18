As they search for suspect, police identify victims in University of Colorado shooting

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- As they continued to search for a suspect, police on Sunday identified the two people killed during Friday's shooting at the University of Colorado.

The shooting occurred early Friday at the Crestone House dormitory located on the university's campus in Colorado Springs. Police said they were called for shots fired at the building shortly before 6 a.m.

On arrival at the dorm room, two people were found dead.

The Colorado Springs Police Department on Sunday identified the victims as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colo., and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colo.

The police identified Knopp as a registered student at UCCS. The University later added that he was studying music.

Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

"Since the beginning of this investigation, the primary focus has been on the victims of this tragic incident and pursuing justice for them and their families," the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement.

A suspect has yet to be identified, but the authorities said that information on leads and any potential suspect details would not be released at this time.

"Investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university," the police department said.

"Detectives continue working around the clock, and we have intentionally restricted the amount of information made available to the public during the initial 48 hours of this investigation."

All UCCS classes and meetings have been canceled for Monday, the university said, adding that "only healing events will take place."

"As we mourn the loss of Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery, my hope is that we will come together as a community, support one another and share in our grief. Please remember that you are not alone," the university's chancellor, Jennifer Sobanet, said in a statement on Sunday.