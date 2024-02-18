Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 18, 2024 / 6:34 PM

Northeast, Midwest dig out from snowstorm, South warming above average

By Mark Moran
As heavy snow falls on the statues outside of Busch Stadium, a snow sweeper attempts to clear the sidewalks in St. Louis on Friday, February 16, 2024. Snow begin to fall during the morning rush hour, dumping up to six inches of snow on the area until stopping in the late afternoon. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 4 | As heavy snow falls on the statues outside of Busch Stadium, a snow sweeper attempts to clear the sidewalks in St. Louis on Friday, February 16, 2024. Snow begin to fall during the morning rush hour, dumping up to six inches of snow on the area until stopping in the late afternoon. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- People in the Northeast and Midwest are still digging out Sunday night after a rogue winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey at a rate of 4 inches per hour.

The snow is part of a mass of cold air that reintroduced itself in the region after warmer temps pulled the states out of the deep freeze with rock bottom temperatures and high winds.

A quick-moving storm skipped across the Northeast, subjecting residents to a wintry mix of ice, slow and wind as the front traveled from St. Louis to the East coast in just over 24 hours during the weekend.

Pennsylvania got the most snow. 14.8 inches in Macungie, and 13.8 inches in Center Valley. Pittsburgh got a little over 6 inches. !3 inches fell on Holland Township, New Jersey Saturday. Coney Island, New York got just under 10 inches and Central Park in New York City was blanketed with a little more than an inch.

Before it moved East, the storm dumped half a foot of snow on St. Louis, which created huge traffic problems on Interstate-70, where the local fire department responded to a large pile up as well as several weather-related, smaller multi-vehicle accidents.

Blowing snow created squalls and white out conditions for travelers on Interstate-95 from Ohio to Massachusetts Saturday afternoon, snow squalls reduced visibility and caused travel hazards from Ohio to Massachusetts. Despite the wet and snowy winter, nearly every city along the I-95 corridor reports being below normal snowfall amounts for the season.

Forecasters predict the front will keep overnight lows and daytime highs seasonably chilly.

Lows are projected to be in the 15 to 20 degree range, but it will feel much colder as gusty winds drive chill readings into the signal digits above zero across the Northeast.

Forecasters predict the chilly weather for the upcoming week.

As Northeasterners thaw out, the Plains and southern states are projected to see spring-like temperatures, with daytime highs climbing into the 70s and 80s pushing into Texas and Oklahoma by midweek, a significant increase over the 30s and 40s the region was experiencing for daytime highs at the start of the weekend.

"High pressure over Texas will slowly slide off to the east over the Gulf Coast by midweek, allowing for a southerly flow to fill in across the region and enable warmer conditions," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

The warmer temperatures in the South are expected to creep back down to normal readings near the end of the week.

