Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 17, 2024 / 2:58 PM

Denver funeral director faces charges after remains of 30 bodies found in home

By Simon Druker

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A woman's corpse along with cremated remains of at least 30 other people were found in the Denver home of a former funeral director, authorities have confirmed.

Miles Harford is facing multiple charges in a case that remains ongoing, Denver Police Commander Matt Clark told reporters during a briefing on Friday.

Advertisement

Investigators believe Harford may have also given the wrong remains to several families while he was serving as director of the now-closed Apollo Funeral and Cremation Services in Littleton, Colo. Harford was also the owner of the business.

The woman's body found at Halford's residence was located inside a hearse. Her family had previously been told her remains were returned to them.

Related

The medical examiner's office later confirmed the body belonged to a 63-year-old woman who died in August 2022.

"They're shocked," Clark told reporters.

"They believed that they were processing their grief with the remains that they had and had had services with that. And then they come to find out that that was not the person that was processed, and in fact, she was being held in that hearse there," the chief said.

Advertisement

The Denver Sheriff Department was helping to serve an eviction at the house on Feb. 6 when the property owners first discovered human remains in a crawl space. That led to further discoveries, including the corpse in the hearse.

"It appears Mr. Harford had accumulated significant debt with several metro area crematories," Clark said. "He was unable to complete the cremation that had been pre-arranged by the family of the woman."

Harford has not yet been arrested but faces felony charges of abuse of a corpse and forgery of a public document as well as a misdemeanor theft charge, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann confirmed Friday.

Clark confirmed additional charges are possible, adding police are currently seeking to "facilitate the arrest" of Harford.

"It is an unusual situation, and we fully intend to prosecute once Mr. Harford is arrested," McCann told reporters. "This situation does raise the possibility that this kind of thing is happening in other parts of the state."

Latest Headlines

Officials have 'vehicle of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Officials have 'vehicle of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials in Texas have identified a vehicle of interest and may have found the backpack of a missing 11-year-old girl but say they are no closer to finding the subject of this week's Amber Alert.
Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany visit 2 girls shot at Chiefs rally
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany visit 2 girls shot at Chiefs rally
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes have visited two young victims of the Super Bowl parade mass shooting that left one dead and 22 others injured.
Autopsy confirms migrant boy died from infection contracted in Chicago shelter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Autopsy confirms migrant boy died from infection contracted in Chicago shelter
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old boy who died in December while living in a migrant shelter in Chicago was killed by sepsis due to an infection contracted while at the facility, officials have confirmed.
Firefighter killed, 13 injured in Virginia home explosion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Firefighter killed, 13 injured in Virginia home explosion
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A propane gas leak triggered a house explosion that killed one firefighter and injured 13 others in a "catastrophic" blast in Sterling, Va., late on Friday, authorities said.
NY Times: Trump privately "likes" national 16-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NY Times: Trump privately "likes" national 16-week abortion ban
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump favors a national ban on abortions after 16 weeks, the New York Times has reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
Wet pattern persists: New storms to soak California
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wet pattern persists: New storms to soak California
A relentless wet pattern will continue for the West Coast through at least the middle of next week, bringing multiple storms, locally heavy rainfall new flooding risks, forecasters say.
Police investigate shooting threat at Stanford University
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Police investigate shooting threat at Stanford University
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Police are investigating a report of a person threatening to commit a shooting at Stanford University Friday.
Judge fines Donald Trump over $354M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Judge fines Donald Trump over $354M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A New York judge has declared former President Donald Trump must pay more than $354 million in damages related to civil fraud and cannot conduct real estate business in the state for three years.
President Joe Biden visits Ohio site of toxic train derailment
U.S. News // 1 day ago
President Joe Biden visits Ohio site of toxic train derailment
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday visited the site of last year's massive train derailment in the small village of East Palestine in the northeastern part of Ohio.
Fani Willis doesn't testify in second day of hearing on removal from Trump case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Fani Willis doesn't testify in second day of hearing on removal from Trump case
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The hearing is adjourned over the potential removal of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump won't appeal immunity ruling in Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Donald Trump won't appeal immunity ruling in Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Democrats question House speaker's invitation of 'radical Christian nationalist' preacher
Democrats question House speaker's invitation of 'radical Christian nationalist' preacher
Foster mom charged after missing Ohio 5-year-old found dead in sewage drain
Foster mom charged after missing Ohio 5-year-old found dead in sewage drain
2 juveniles charged in deadly Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting
2 juveniles charged in deadly Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting
Judge fines Donald Trump over $354M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years
Judge fines Donald Trump over $354M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement