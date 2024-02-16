Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2024 / 4:00 PM

Judge fines Donald Trump over $364M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years

Sons Eric, Donald Jr. also fined $1M apiece in civil fraud damages case

By Ehren Wynder
Judge Arthur Engoron ordered former President Donald Trump (pictured earlier this month) to pay a $364 million penalty and slapped him with a three-year ban from doing real estate business in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Judge Arthur Engoron ordered former President Donald Trump (pictured earlier this month) to pay a $364 million penalty and slapped him with a three-year ban from doing real estate business in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A New York judge has declared former President Donald Trump must pay more than $364 million in damages related to civil fraud and cannot conduct real estate business in the state for three years.

New York State Judge Arthur Engoron issued his long-awaited verdict Friday in the civil fraud trial against Trump and the Trump Organization.

Engoron also slapped Trumps sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., with a two-year ban on doing business in New York. Each son also was ordered to pay $1M, according to CNN.

Trump said he will appeal the penalty, which could climb above $400 million after interest. He also is expected to ask an appeals court to halt the ban on him and his sons from running the Trump Organization while it considers the case.

New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of submitting fraudulent financial statements that inflated his net worth by as much $2.2 billion. He was convicted in September.

James in her suit alleged Trump inflated the values of such properties as his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida and Trump Tower at 40 Wall Street in New York.

She had asked Engoron to fine Trump and his co-defendants $370 million in penalties and ban the former president and real estate mogul from doing business in New York for life.

Trump throughout the trial maintained his financial statements were "conservative" and that James' suit against him was politically motivated.

"This is a case that should have never been brought, and I think we should be entitled to damages," Trump said during his closing arguments in January.

Engoron's judgement is the latest judicial defeat for the former president while he campaigns to take back the White House from Joe Biden in November.

Trump last month was forced to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defamatory statements after she accused him of a sexual assault that happened in 1990.

He also has a trial scheduled for March 25 where he faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Latest Headlines

Fani Willis doesn't testify in second day of hearing on removal from Trump case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Fani Willis doesn't testify in second day of hearing on removal from Trump case
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The hearing is adjourned over the potential removal of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump.
Democrats question House speaker's invitation of 'radical Christian nationalist' preacher
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Democrats question House speaker's invitation of 'radical Christian nationalist' preacher
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Twenty-six House Democrats have called out Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for his sponsorship of a controversial guest pastor to give the House's daily opening prayer last month.
Minnesota man charged with providing support to ISIS
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Minnesota man charged with providing support to ISIS
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man has been charged with providing and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, according to documents unsealed Friday. 
3 arrested as U.S. Customs seizes 384 pounds of cocaine worth estimated $4.3M
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
3 arrested as U.S. Customs seizes 384 pounds of cocaine worth estimated $4.3M
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine operations said Friday 384 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $4.3 million was seized near Mona Island in Puerto Rico Wednesday. Three people were arrested.
2 dead in University of Colorado dorm shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 dead in University of Colorado dorm shooting
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Two people were killed in a dorm room at the University of Colorado campus in Colorado Springs on Friday, but police said the shooting incident was not an ongoing threat.
Foster mom charged after missing Ohio 5-year-old found dead in sewage drain
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Foster mom charged after missing Ohio 5-year-old found dead in sewage drain
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Police have found the body of missing Ohio 5 year-old Darnell Taylor in a sewage drain near Columbus, according to police. His foster mother Pammy Maye was arrested Thursday night.
Jury deliberations begin in NRA misconduct trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury deliberations begin in NRA misconduct trial
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A New York jury began deliberating Friday in the civil corruption trial against the National Rifle Association and several of its top officials.
2 juveniles charged in deadly Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 juveniles charged in deadly Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Two juveniles are now charged with multiple offenses in relation to a deadly mass shooting in Kansas City, Mo., during a Super Bowl victory parade earlier in the week, prosecutors confirmed Friday.
Donald Trump won't appeal immunity ruling in Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump won't appeal immunity ruling in Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Donald Trump and his legal team have decided not to appeal to the Supreme Court a decision that ruled he has no immunity defense in civil lawsuits.
Body of missing Tennessee deputy recovered from river
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Body of missing Tennessee deputy recovered from river
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Search and rescue crews found the body of a missing Tennessee sheriff's deputy Thursday.
