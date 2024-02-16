Trending
Feb. 16, 2024 / 11:08 AM

House subpoenas three Harvard leaders in anti-Semitism investigation

By Clyde Hughes
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., issued subpoenas to three Harvard leaders as part of the House Education and Workforce Committee's investigation into anti-Semitism at the university. File Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., issued subpoenas to three Harvard leaders as part of the House Education and Workforce Committee's investigation into anti-Semitism at the university. File Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The House Education and Workforce Committee on Friday subpoenaed three Harvard University leaders in connection with its investigation of anti-Semitism on campus.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., chair of the House's Education and Workforce Committee issued the subpoenas to Harvard Corp. Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker, Harvard Interim President Alan Garer and Harvard Management CEO N.P. Narvekar, saying they failed to turn over "quality" documents that would assist them in their investigation.

"I am extremely disappointed in the path that Harvard has chosen to take in the committee's investigation," Fox said in a statement. "Harvard has touted its willingness to work with the committee, citing the thousands of pages of documents it has produced."

Foxx said, however, that of the 2,516 pages of documents the Harvard leaders produced at least 1,032 were already available to the public.

"Quality -- not quantity -- is the committee's concern," she said/

Foxx went on to accuse the university of being "engulfed" with anti-Semitism on campus, which is harming the Jewish students attending the university, calling the documents Harvard has given "severely insufficient."

"If Harvard is truly committed to combating anti-Semitism, it has had every opportunity to demonstrate its commitment with actions, not words," Foxx said. "It is my hope that these subpoenas served as a wakeup call to Harvard that Congress will not tolerate anti-Semitic hate in its classrooms or on campus."

Fox announced the investigation into anti-Semitism on college campuses in December.

That came after the former presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania -- Claudine Gay and Liz Magill, respectively -- and current MIT president Sally Kornbluth were grilled over not enforcing their codes of conduct at some threatened violence toward Jewish students in connection to Israel's war with Hamas.

Gay, the first Black to lead Harvard, resigned in January over mounting plagiarism accusations along with her House testimony.

