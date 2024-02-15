Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 8:04 PM

White House confirms Russia developing 'anti-satellite' technology

By Ehren Wynder
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks at the White House Press Briefing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Kirby confirmed prior media reports that Russia is developing "anti-satellite capability," but said it does not present an immediate threat. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks at the White House Press Briefing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Kirby confirmed prior media reports that Russia is developing "anti-satellite capability," but said it does not present an immediate threat. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The White House confirmed Thursday Russia is developing "anti-satellite capability" but does not currently present an immediate threat.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the new development is not an active capability currently being deployed, and "though Russia's pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone's safety."

"We are not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth," Kirby said. "That said, we've been closely monitoring this Russian activity and we will continue to take it very seriously."

The announcement follows House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner's request Wednesday for President Joe Biden to declassify information on what he called "a serious national security threat" from Russia.

ABC News, Politico, and NBC News at the time reported the threat was possibly a nuclear device that could be launched into orbit by the Russian government to knock out Western satellite systems.

The Outer Space Treaty of 1967 bans such activity by the United States and Russia.

Kirby said intelligence officials have "serious concerns" about a broad declassification of the potential threat and are choosing to privately disclose information before immediately publicizing the findings.

"We're not going to be knocked off that process regardless of what, in this particular case, has found its way into the public domain," Kirby said.

Kirby told reporters that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was schedule to meet with House leadership and committee chairs Thursday to brief them on the latest intelligence, and the National Security Council plans to brief the Senate when it is back in session on Feb. 25.

The White House spokesperson said President Joe Biden has been fully informed and has directed a series of "initial actions" such as direct briefings with congressional leaders and direct communications with Russia and U.S. allies.

