Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 3:32 PM

Gas cylinder explosion injures 9 Los Angeles firefighters, 2 critically

By Doug Cunningham
A gas cylinder explosion Thursday injured seven Los Angeles firefighters, two of them critically, according to Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott. They were fighting a fire on a semi truck operated by compressed gas when a cylinder on the truck exploded. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Fire Department
A gas cylinder explosion Thursday injured seven Los Angeles firefighters, two of them critically, according to Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott. They were fighting a fire on a semi truck operated by compressed gas when a cylinder on the truck exploded. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Fire Department

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An explosion in Los Angeles on Thursday injured nine firefighters, including two who were in critical condition.

Responding to a semi-truck fire, the firefighters were hurt when pressurized cylinders on the truck exploded, according to Los Angels Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Advertisement

Prange said the explosion happened 12 minutes after the firefighters were dispatched and 6 minutes after the first firefighters arrived at the scene.

Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said the truck operates on compressed natural gas and two 100-gallon tanks were on the truck as one of them exploded.

He said 10 firefighters had been sent to the scene.

Flames as high as telephone poles exploded a near-by transformer, according to Scott.

The firefighters were taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. One was transferred to Los Angeles General Medical Center, which has a burn center.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood said the force of the explosion knocked her back several feet as she stood outside her home.

She did not want to be identified, but told the Los Angeles Times, "I came out here to see what it was, because I saw the black smoke and as I was calling the fire department the second explosion happened and knocked me from the tree right there to here," she said.

Advertisement

The explosion hurt her knees but she declined medical aid.

Haz-mat teams responded to the scene.

The truck was completely destroyed. The explosion happened in the Wilmington area, 18 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Read More

Latest Headlines

DA Fani Willis testifies on office romance amid Trump case: 'I'm not on trial'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DA Fani Willis testifies on office romance amid Trump case: 'I'm not on trial'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testified Thursday in a hearing over efforts by one of Donald Trump's co-defendants to remove her from the Georgia election interference case over an office romance.
Justice Department says it disrupts Russian malware network on Internet routers
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Justice Department says it disrupts Russian malware network on Internet routers
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that it thwarted a Russia-backed hacking network that infiltrated hundreds of Internet routers.
IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel testifies as House Republicans seek to cut funding
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel testifies as House Republicans seek to cut funding
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel is resuming testimony Thursday afternoon before the Ways and Means Committee as the GOP controlled House seeks to take money from the Inflation reduction Act away from the IRS.
Justice Department sues Tennessee for discrimination against people with HIV
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department sues Tennessee for discrimination against people with HIV
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has filed suit Thursday against Tennessee and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for enforcing a law it says discriminates against HIV patients.
State Department offers $10M for information on Blackcat ransomware ring
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
State Department offers $10M for information on Blackcat ransomware ring
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Thursday a reward of up to $10 million for information about anyone who holds a key leadership position in the ALPHV or Blackcat ransomeware group.
New York judge sets Trump's first criminal trial in hush money case for March 25
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York judge sets Trump's first criminal trial in hush money case for March 25
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is set for March 25 after a judge denied a motion to dismiss the charges Thursday and refused to delay the trial.
Biden, Poland's president to discuss Ukraine war in White House meeting next month
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden, Poland's president to discuss Ukraine war in White House meeting next month
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will host Poland President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk in March, the White House said Thursday.
DOJ report cites 'operational and managerial deficiencies' in 344 inmate deaths
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ report cites 'operational and managerial deficiencies' in 344 inmate deaths
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Recent high-profile inmate deaths in federal prisons have raised concerns about operational deficiencies, the U.S. inspector general said Thursday.
12 alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein file suit against government
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
12 alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein file suit against government
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Unidentified accusers of late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government on Wednesday, charging that the FBI repeatedly failed to investigate the wealthy financier.
D.C. shooting suspect surrenders after 12-hour standoff
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
D.C. shooting suspect surrenders after 12-hour standoff
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- D.C. Metropolitan Police took a 46-year-old man into custody after the suspect was accused of shooting three officers trying to serve a warrant on him and then barricading himself for more than 12 hours on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany
Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
Most Americans say corporate greed is a 'major cause' of inflation
Most Americans say corporate greed is a 'major cause' of inflation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement