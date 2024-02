A suspect surrendered in a Washington, D.C. shooting on Wednesday night after he barricaded himself for more than 12 hours, police said. File Photo by Simaah/Pixabay

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A man who fired from his home, in a more than 12-hour long standoff with police in Washington attempting to serve him a warrant was ultimately arrested, police said. D.C. Metropolitan Police said Julius Jones, 46, was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals with charges related to four officers who were injured in the encounter pending. Advertisement

The department said the three officers who were shot and the fourth who sustained minor injuries not related to gunshots were "all in stable condition and expected to recover."

Jones surrendered peacefully, according to neighbors, after a police negotiation team contacted Jones and arranged for his surrender. A neighbor told WTTG-TV that 31 dogs were removed from the property.

Court documents showed that two dogs, described as pit bulls, belonging to Jones had acted aggressively toward a child and adult last spring and the landlord was attempting to evict him for failing to remove the animals.

The suspect fired from the residence sporadically during the negotiations, authorities said.

The incident forced authorities to shut down the area around the residence for hours until the arrest Wednesday evening.